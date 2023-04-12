Veterans educational job placement seminar
Come learn about the different employment agencies in the Bay Area. and how they can help you get trained and hired with VA Palo Alto health care.
When:
Tue. May 16, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
We will have various resources available including:
- VA Palo Alto Human Resources
- VA Compensated Work Therapy (CWT)
- VA Community Employment Coordinator
- Veterans Employment & Readiness (VR&E)
- Department of Rehabilitation (DOR)
- Employment Development Department (EDD)
Or join by phone (audio only): 404-397-1596 with access code: 2763 485 6881
For more information, contact VA Palo Alto Public Affairs Office, 650-858-3925, or email.