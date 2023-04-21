VA Palo Alto hiring fair
Join our event to meet hiring managers and discuss various positions that are open within our health care system.
When:
Sat. May 20, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
Buildings 101 and 105
Cost:
Free
Build your career with us at VA Palo Alto health care, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle.
Join our event to meet hiring managers and discuss various positions that are open within our health care system. Make sure to wear your business casual attire and bring an updated resume, as some managers will be conducting on-the-spot interviews!
If you have any questions, contact V21PALHRInquiries@va.gov.