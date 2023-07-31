Gardening workshop

Did you know VA Palo Alto has a Whole Health Community Garden with regular gardening workshops? The next one is Wednesday, August 23, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and is open to ALL Veterans and employees of VA Palo Alto health care.

Each month you will have the opportunity to learn about a different gardening topic and get a chance to ask your gardening questions to our community partners, the Master Gardeners of Santa Clara County. During the event, support our growing produce by lending us your hand with activities such as planting, watering, and harvesting. Lastly, get to sample a tasty dish made on site with produce harvested from the garden.

The garden is located on the left (when facing the main building 100), across from the rose garden. Drop by anytime during the event and stay for as long as you can. If you have any questions, contact us at VHAPALWHgarden@va.gov.