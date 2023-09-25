Skip to Content
Women Veterans Carnival

When:

Sat. Oct 14, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT

Where:

Army National Guard

230 R T Jones Rd

Mountain View, CA

Cost:

Free

VA Palo Alto Health Care System is hosting a carnival for women Veterans and their families. Join us for a family-friendly day of fun, showcasing VA services for women, classes to help you grow, and more!

We encourage you to RSVP

No pre-gate access required.

Bookmark the RSVP page and check back for updated information including participating partners and specific class times.

