Women Veterans Carnival
When:
Sat. Oct 14, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
Army National Guard
230 R T Jones Rd
Mountain View, CA
Cost:
Free
VA Palo Alto Health Care System is hosting a carnival for women Veterans and their families. Join us for a family-friendly day of fun, showcasing VA services for women, classes to help you grow, and more!
No pre-gate access required.
No pre-gate access required.

Bookmark the RSVP page and check back for updated information including participating partners and specific class times.