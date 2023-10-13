White Cane Awareness Event
When:
Wed. Oct 18, 2023, 9:15 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
Building 500
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA
Cost:
Free
You're invited to the 19th annual White Cane Awareness Day event!
Schedule
- 9:15 a.m. - Remarks by VAPAHCS leadership, WBRC staff, and Veterans
- 10:15 a.m. - White Cane Day group picture & walk around VA campus
- 11:45 a.m. - Lunch, live music, and resource tables
- 1:00 p.m. - Tour of the Western Blind Rehabilitation Center (RSVP requested)
- 2:00 p.m. - Farewell
For more information, please contact Caitlin Curtis or Nadia Echeandia-Rivera.