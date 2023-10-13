Skip to Content
White Cane Awareness Event

When:

Wed. Oct 18, 2023, 9:15 am – 2:00 pm PT

Where:

Palo Alto VA Medical Center

Building 500

3801 Miranda Avenue

Palo Alto, CA

Cost:

Free

You're invited to the 19th annual White Cane Awareness Day event!

Schedule

  • 9:15 a.m. - Remarks by VAPAHCS leadership, WBRC staff, and Veterans
  • 10:15 a.m. - White Cane Day group picture & walk around VA campus
  • 11:45 a.m. - Lunch, live music, and resource tables
  • 1:00 p.m. - Tour of the Western Blind Rehabilitation Center (RSVP requested)
  • 2:00 p.m. - Farewell

For more information, please contact Caitlin Curtis or Nadia Echeandia-Rivera.

Last updated: