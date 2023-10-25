Caregiver appreciation event
When:
Thu. Nov 2, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:30 pm PT
Where:
Building 101, room C-100
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA
Cost:
Free
The VA Caregiver Support Program’s (CSP) mission is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans.
In honor of National Caregivers Month, we are hosting an in-person celebration in honor of YOU!
This event will take place at the VA Palo Alto Medical Center in the Ed Stallings Auditorium (building 101, room C-100, around the corner from the Canteen and retail store).
For more information or to RSVP, contact Maria Sedillo-Glatt at 650-709-7609.