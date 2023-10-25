Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Caregiver appreciation event

When:

Thu. Nov 2, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:30 pm PT

Where:

Palo Alto VA Medical Center

Building 101, room C-100

3801 Miranda Avenue

Palo Alto, CA

Cost:

Free

The VA Caregiver Support Program’s (CSP) mission is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans.

In honor of National Caregivers Month, we are hosting an in-person celebration in honor of YOU!

This event will take place at the VA Palo Alto Medical Center in the Ed Stallings Auditorium (building 101, room C-100, around the corner from the Canteen and retail store).

For more information or to RSVP, contact Maria Sedillo-Glatt at 650-709-7609.

See more events

Last updated: