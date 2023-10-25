Caregiver appreciation event

The VA Caregiver Support Program’s (CSP) mission is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans.

In honor of National Caregivers Month, we are hosting an in-person celebration in honor of YOU!

This event will take place at the VA Palo Alto Medical Center in the Ed Stallings Auditorium (building 101, room C-100, around the corner from the Canteen and retail store).

For more information or to RSVP, contact Maria Sedillo-Glatt at 650-709-7609.