Women Veterans Empowerment Group for Race-Related Trauma (RBSTE)

VA Palo Alto Health Care System is looking to address the negative effects of racism on health and well-being for Women Veterans of color.

Join us for a 10-week group to explore impact of racism on your well-being and identify strategies to reduce stress while promoting a sense of empowerment and appreciation for culture and identity.

Evidence-based elements of this group will include psychoeducation, mindfulness practices, cognitive behavioral and empowerment approaches.

Contact Yamel Medina, LCSW, to learn more about the group, or call 855-632-8262, option 2, to sign up.

View other times for this event