Women Veterans Empowerment Group for Race-Related Trauma (RBSTE)
When:
Fri. Jan 19, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am PT
Repeats
Where:
Cost:
Free
VA Palo Alto Health Care System is looking to address the negative effects of racism on health and well-being for Women Veterans of color.
Join us for a 10-week group to explore impact of racism on your well-being and identify strategies to reduce stress while promoting a sense of empowerment and appreciation for culture and identity.
Evidence-based elements of this group will include psychoeducation, mindfulness practices, cognitive behavioral and empowerment approaches.
Contact Yamel Medina, LCSW, to learn more about the group, or call 855-632-8262, option 2, to sign up.
Fri. Jan 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am PT
Fri. Jan 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am PT
Fri. Jan 19, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am PT
Fri. Jan 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am PT
Fri. Feb 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am PT
Fri. Feb 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am PT
Fri. Feb 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am PT
Fri. Feb 23, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am PT
Fri. Mar 1, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am PT
Fri. Mar 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am PT