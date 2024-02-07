Skip to Content

Colorectal Cancer Prevention Day

Take a walk through our colossal colon to get an immersive learning experience about your colon!

When:

Tue. Mar 5, 2024, 8:30 am – 3:00 pm PT

Where:

Palo Alto VA Medical Center

In front of main hospital building

3801 Miranda Avenue

Palo Alto, CA

Cost:

Free

45 is the new 50!

Each year, VA diagnoses 4,000 new cases of colorectal cancer in Veterans. Join us at our Palo Alto location to learn more about preventing colorectal cancer and how VA can help.

You will also find information about Women’s health, compensation and pension, the PACT Act, Advanced Care Planning, smoking cessation, All of Us Research, Gastrointestinal (GI) Team, Whole health, Mental health, MyHealtheVet, and other support services!

To learn more about this event, please contact Kirsten Hobson.

