Advanced care planning workshop

Learn about your options and how to control your health care decisions

Join our free workshop led by a VA social worker!

In this workshop, you will:

Learn about your options and how to control your health care decisions

Complete a health care directive that will share your personal values with your provider and family during a health crisis

Determine who will speak for you if you cannot speak for yourself

This workshop is available to Veterans, spouses, family, and VA employees.

Offered virtually via phone or Video Connect. Join by phone 404-397-1596; access code: 2764 721 8303

Not able to join at this time? Contact the Patient Scheduling Unit at 855-632-8262 or ask your provider to enter a consult for “Advance Care Planning Group Visit.”

For more information, call Julius Javier, LMSW, at 408-574-9100, (press 7), ext. 71083.

View other times for this event