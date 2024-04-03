Skip to Content

PACT ACT Enrollment Benefits Fair

Learn about PACT ACT benefits for Veterans

When:

Sat. May 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm PT

Where:

5855 Silver Creek Valley Place

San Jose, CA

Cost:

Free

Veterans will learn about the following topics:

  • Find out what resources you are eligible for
  • Get answers about your toxic exposure options
  • Income-based benefits for war-time Veterans and survivors
  • VA education benefits
  • VA burial options
  • Help with submitting a VA disability claim
  • How to start using VA health care
  • How to check the status of your disability claim or appeal
  • VA health care options for women Veterans

An educational seminar will take place every hour at the start of the hour.

Last updated: