PACT ACT Enrollment Benefits Fair
Learn about PACT ACT benefits for Veterans
When:
Sat. May 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm PT
Where:
5855 Silver Creek Valley Place
San Jose, CA
Cost:
Free
Veterans will learn about the following topics:
- Find out what resources you are eligible for
- Get answers about your toxic exposure options
- Income-based benefits for war-time Veterans and survivors
- VA education benefits
- VA burial options
- Help with submitting a VA disability claim
- How to start using VA health care
- How to check the status of your disability claim or appeal
- VA health care options for women Veterans
An educational seminar will take place every hour at the start of the hour.