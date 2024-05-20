Mobile medical outreach for Veterans - San Juan Bautista VFW Mobile Medical Van parked outside When: Tue. May 28, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm PT Where: San Juan Bautista VFW 58 Monterey St San Juan Bautista, CA Get directions on Google Maps to San Juan Bautista VFW Cost: Free





VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including:

Examinations

Consultations

Referrals

Not enrolled or unsure about your eligibility? We can provide assistance and answer your questions. Please bring a copy of your DD214.