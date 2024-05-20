Mobile medical outreach for Veterans - San Juan Bautista VFW
Mobile Medical Van parked outside
When:
Tue. May 28, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
San Juan Bautista VFW
58 Monterey St
San Juan Bautista, CA
Cost:
Free
VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including:
- Examinations
- Consultations
- Referrals
Not enrolled or unsure about your eligibility? We can provide assistance and answer your questions. Please bring a copy of your DD214.