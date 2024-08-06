PACT Act Family Fun Day

When: Sat. Aug 24, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm PT Where: 201 9th Street Marina, CA Cost: Free





The PACT Act is a law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. This new law may increase your eligibility and remove income limitations for many Veterans.

Bring your family for a day of free games, inflatable jumpers, and good food, while you learn about your eligibility for the PACT Act. Veterans are encouraged to bring their DD214! This event will provide information about:

Submitting new benefits claims

Burial and survivor benefits (for family members!)

Health registry

VA services and research opportunities

Other VA events