Caregiver Support Program
VA Palo Alto health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for.
The Caregiver Support Program (CSP) offers clinical, educational, and holistic services to individuals who care for Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare. CSP is a national program comprised of two subprograms: Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS) and Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC).
For more information about our programs, eligibility criteria, and how to apply, visit caregiver.va.gov.
Connect with a support coordinator
Call the Palo Alto VA direct line to connect with a support coordinator: 650-614-8419
For appeals questions, call the Caregiver Support Line (CSL): 855-260-3274
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. For all caregivers, we offer:
- One-to-one coaching and individual support
- Group support and peer support mentoring
- Skills training
- Online and mobile support
- Resources and referrals
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Palo Alto region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274