Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Palo Alto health care can help you.
Learn more and connect: 800-848-7254 (Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.)
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact us to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Residential rehabilitation
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care