VA Palo Alto health care operates a comprehensive mental health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.

Tyler Sussex

Mental Health Clinic Coordinator (Menlo Park, San Jose)

Phone: 408-574-9100

Darryl Silva

Mental Health Clinic Coordinator (Livermore, Stockton, Modesto, Sonora, Fremont)

Phone: 925-373-4700 ext. 35396

Kelsey Utter

Mental Health Clinic Coordinator (Monterey)

Phone: 831-884-1000

Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care

The Mental Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:

  • Services for Veterans who are homeless Veterans or at risk of becoming homeless
  • Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
  • Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.

