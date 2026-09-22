Women Veteran care

Make an appointment

To schedule with a Women's Health Primary Care Provider (WHPCP) or self-schedule a gynecology appointment, call the Patient Scheduling Unit (PSU) at 855-632-8262. WHPCPs are specially trained to address women's health needs throughout life, including cervical cancer screenings (Pap test), reproductive health care including birth control, reproductive health counseling, and menopause management.

To self-schedule a screening mammogram, call 650-858-3949, option 5.

You can also walk in for a screening mammogram at either of our two locations: Palo Alto VA or Major General William H. Gourley VA-DoD Outpatient Clinic in Marina. If you are more than an hour's drive from these locations or require a diagnostic mammogram due to symptoms, please speak with your provider to obtain a community care consult.