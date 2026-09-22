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Women Veteran care

VA Palo Alto health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of women Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care.

Connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager

Kimberly Ranade

Kimberly Ranade

Women Veterans Program Manager

VA Palo Alto health care

Phone:

Email: kimberly.ranade@va.gov

Make an appointment

To schedule with a Women's Health Primary Care Provider (WHPCP) or self-schedule a gynecology appointment, call the Patient Scheduling Unit (PSU) at 855-632-8262. WHPCPs are specially trained to address women's health needs throughout life, including cervical cancer screenings (Pap test), reproductive health care including birth control, reproductive health counseling, and menopause management.

To self-schedule a screening mammogram, call 650-858-3949, option 5.
You can also walk in for a screening mammogram at either of our two locations: Palo Alto VA or Major General William H. Gourley VA-DoD Outpatient Clinic in Marina. If you are more than an hour's drive from these locations or require a diagnostic mammogram due to symptoms, please speak with your provider to obtain a community care consult.

I am a Veteran - Learn about the benefits VA provides to women Veterans

Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care

We offer specialty services at the comprehensive Women’s Health Center in building 5 at the Palo Alto VA, as well as through the broader health care system and community care. If you're interested in a specialty care referral, speak with your Women’s Health Primary Care Provider (WHPCP).

Additionally, there are numerous specialty care services that may be of interest to women Veterans, including but not limited to:

  • Cardiology
  • Chiropractor care
  • Comprehensive pain clinic
  • Family planning
  • Fertility and family building services
  • Gynecology — Veterans can schedule their own appointments by calling PSU at .
  • Intimate partner violence resources and safety planning
  • Lactation support
  • Life-saving treatment during pregnancy (e.g., in cases of miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy)
  • Mammograms — Veterans can schedule their own appointments by calling option 5.
  • Maternity care via community care
  • Mental Health support
    • Psychiatry
    • Psychology
    • Women’s Trauma Recovery Program for PTSD (Inpatient)
  • Military sexual trauma (MST) screening and support
  • Oncology care
  • Pelvic floor dysfunction physical therapy
  • Rheumatology
  • Spinal cord injury care

Support groups and classes

We offer a series of classes tailored specifically to address the needs of women Veterans.

In person connection

Fremont Women's Support Group

Third Tuesday of the month, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In-person at Fremont VA Clinic

Please call the Patient Scheduling Unit at .

Monterey Women's Support Group

First Tuesday and third Friday of the month, 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

via VA Video Connect (VVC) or in-person

Please ask your provider for a referral.

San Jose Women's Support Group

On Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., twice a month

via VA Video Connect (VVC) or in-person

Please ask your provider for a referral.

Pregnancy/Postpartum

Postpartum coping skills and support group

For late pregnancy through 1-2 years postpartum; ongoing drop-in group

Every other Friday of the month at noon

via VA Video Connect (VVC)

Please ask your provider for a referral.

PT pelvic floor pregnancy group

For pregnant Veterans who want to learn more about the pelvic floor, exercise, stretching, posture changes, and physical therapy interventions available during pregnancy and the postpartum period.

Every first Wednesday of the month, 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

via VA Video Connect (VVC)

You must register before attending. Please ask your provider for a CRH pregnancy PT consult to register for the class.

ROSE Program

Skills training for pregnant Veterans at risk for postpartum depression (this is not a depression treatment program).

Every Friday of the month, 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

via VA Video Connect (VVC)

You must register before attending. Please ask your provider for a consult to register for the class. The ROSE Program is offered every 3 months in group and individual therapy formats.

Relationships and Parenting

PTSD and Relationships Group

This group fosters a shared understanding of PTSD and its impact on intimate partnerships, while providing practical, evidence‑informed skills to strengthen communication and deepen connection within the context of PTSD.

The group is designed specifically for couples or romantic partners to participate together, rather than for individual attendance.

Every Tuesday of the month, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Duration: 6 weeks; class starts June 1, 2026

via VA Video Connect (VVC)

You must register before attending. Please ask your provider for a consult with mental health to register for the class.

Parenting Group for Caregivers Impacted by Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

This group supports caregivers in strengthening their relationships with their child or children and reducing overall stress, particularly when navigating PTSD and trauma‑related symptoms or challenges.

Participants will receive education, practical strategies, and supportive guidance focused on how PTSD can influence a caregiver’s abilities, day‑to‑day experiences, and overall wellbeing in their parenting role.

Every Tuesday of the month, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Duration: 8 weeks

via VA Video Connect (VVC)

You must register before attending. Please ask your provider for a consult with mental health to register for the class.

Relationship Enhancement Group

This group promotes a shared understanding of healthy relationship dynamics and offers practical strategies that strengthen communication and nurture connection within intimate partnerships.

The group is designed specifically for couples or romantic partners to participate together, rather than for individual attendance.

Every Tuesday of the month, noon to 1:00 p.m.
Duration: 6 weeks; class starts May 12, 2026

via VA Video Connect (VVC)

You must register before attending. Please ask your provider for a consult with mental health to register for the class.

Across the lifespan

COURAGE Group

Therapy group for women Veterans who have experienced military sexual trauma (MST).

Cohorts start approximately every 12 weeks; meets Fridays at noon.

via VA Video Connect (VVC)

Please ask your provider for a referral.

Physical therapy for women group class

Discover exercises and stretches designed to help you move and feel better. Each week, we'll concentrate on a different part of the body.

8-week series, meets Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at our Palo Alto VA campus

First class starts on May 6, 2026.

Class Schedule

  1. Stretching and Posture — 5/6
  2. Neck and Core Strength — 5/13
  3. Arms and Shoulders Strength — 5/20
  4. Core, Hip, and Pelvis — 5/27
  5. Spine Health and Balance — 6/3
  6. Leg Strength and Flexibility — 6/10
  7. Hip, Pelvis, and Low Back — 6/17
  8. Review of Exercises — 6/24

Come in person or join by video.

If you have any questions or would like to sign up, please call and reach out to Stephanie Klitgord at ext. 69963.

RISE Group

Trauma-informed, evidence-based therapy for women Veterans who have experienced intimate partner violence (IPV).

Cohorts start approximately every 12 weeks.

via VA Video Connect (VVC)

Please ask your provider for a referral.

Women's sexual health and intimacy group

For women Veterans looking to enhance their sexual health and satisfaction.

7-week series, meets Mondays, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Next cohort starts February 23, 2026

via VA Video Connect (VVC)

You must register before attending. Please request a consult from your provider for the next 7-week cohort. Offered 3 times per year.

Other resources

  • Find out more about women's health services offered as part of VA benefits.

  • Learn about mental and behavioral health services available at VA Palo Alto.

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Palo Alto and how they can help.

  • If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

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