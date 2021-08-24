Women Veteran care
VA Palo Alto health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care.
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
Our women's health program offers comprehensive health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our women’s health primary care providers (WH-PCPs) specialize in meeting women’s health care needs at all primary care clinics throughout the health care system.
Women’s health PCPs work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, pelvic floor therapy, oncology, cardiology, rheumatology, anesthesia pain, mental health, and radiology.
Our services for women Veterans include:
- Cervical cancer screening, menopause treatment, and routine immunizations
- Family planning services, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
- On-site 3D tomosynthesis screening mammography
- VA breast care coordination and referral to diagnostic breast imaging centers
- Office gynecology and surgical gynecology consultation
- Integrated VA maternity care coordination and obstetrical care community care referral
- Women’s health mental health and counseling services
- Women’s health oncology, cardiology, and rheumatology consultation
- Pelvic floor dysfunction physical therapy
- Comprehensive pain evaluation and treatment
- Lifestyle wellness services
Primary Women’s Health PACT care provided at all listed sites. Some specialty care may be limited to Palo Alto main site or through community care.
For women Veterans health care appointments
Call the Patient Scheduling and Messaging Unit (PSU).
Phone: 855-632-8262
For questions regarding services at VA Palo Alto health care, reach out to our Women Veterans Program Manager at 650-493-5000 ext. 64851.