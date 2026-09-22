Women Veteran care
VA Palo Alto health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of women Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care.
Connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager
Kimberly Ranade
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Palo Alto health care
Phone:
Email: kimberly.ranade@va.gov
Make an appointment
To schedule with a Women's Health Primary Care Provider (WHPCP) or self-schedule a gynecology appointment, call the Patient Scheduling Unit (PSU) at 855-632-8262. WHPCPs are specially trained to address women's health needs throughout life, including cervical cancer screenings (Pap test), reproductive health care including birth control, reproductive health counseling, and menopause management.
To self-schedule a screening mammogram, call 650-858-3949, option 5.
You can also walk in for a screening mammogram at either of our two locations: Palo Alto VA or Major General William H. Gourley VA-DoD Outpatient Clinic in Marina. If you are more than an hour's drive from these locations or require a diagnostic mammogram due to symptoms, please speak with your provider to obtain a community care consult.
Care we provide at VA Palo Alto health care
We offer specialty services at the comprehensive Women’s Health Center in building 5 at the Palo Alto VA, as well as through the broader health care system and community care. If you're interested in a specialty care referral, speak with your Women’s Health Primary Care Provider (WHPCP).
Additionally, there are numerous specialty care services that may be of interest to women Veterans, including but not limited to:
- Cardiology
- Chiropractor care
- Comprehensive pain clinic
- Family planning
- Fertility and family building services
- Gynecology — Veterans can schedule their own appointments by calling PSU at
.
- Intimate partner violence resources and safety planning
- Lactation support
- Life-saving treatment during pregnancy (e.g., in cases of miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy)
- Mammograms — Veterans can schedule their own appointments by calling
option 5.
- Maternity care via community care
- Mental Health support
- Psychiatry
- Psychology
- Women’s Trauma Recovery Program for PTSD (Inpatient)
- Military sexual trauma (MST) screening and support
- Oncology care
- Pelvic floor dysfunction physical therapy
- Rheumatology
- Spinal cord injury care
Support groups and classes
We offer a series of classes tailored specifically to address the needs of women Veterans.
In person connection
Fremont Women's Support Group
Third Tuesday of the month, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
In-person at Fremont VA Clinic
Please call the Patient Scheduling Unit at
Monterey Women's Support Group
First Tuesday and third Friday of the month, 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
via VA Video Connect (VVC) or in-person
Please ask your provider for a referral.
San Jose Women's Support Group
On Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., twice a month
via VA Video Connect (VVC) or in-person
Please ask your provider for a referral.
Pregnancy/Postpartum
Postpartum coping skills and support group
For late pregnancy through 1-2 years postpartum; ongoing drop-in group
Every other Friday of the month at noon
via VA Video Connect (VVC)
Please ask your provider for a referral.
PT pelvic floor pregnancy group
For pregnant Veterans who want to learn more about the pelvic floor, exercise, stretching, posture changes, and physical therapy interventions available during pregnancy and the postpartum period.
Every first Wednesday of the month, 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
via VA Video Connect (VVC)
You must register before attending. Please ask your provider for a CRH pregnancy PT consult to register for the class.
ROSE Program
Skills training for pregnant Veterans at risk for postpartum depression (this is not a depression treatment program).
Every Friday of the month, 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
via VA Video Connect (VVC)
You must register before attending. Please ask your provider for a consult to register for the class. The ROSE Program is offered every 3 months in group and individual therapy formats.
Relationships and Parenting
PTSD and Relationships Group
This group fosters a shared understanding of PTSD and its impact on intimate partnerships, while providing practical, evidence‑informed skills to strengthen communication and deepen connection within the context of PTSD.
The group is designed specifically for couples or romantic partners to participate together, rather than for individual attendance.
Every Tuesday of the month, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Duration: 6 weeks; class starts June 1, 2026
via VA Video Connect (VVC)
You must register before attending. Please ask your provider for a consult with mental health to register for the class.
Parenting Group for Caregivers Impacted by Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
This group supports caregivers in strengthening their relationships with their child or children and reducing overall stress, particularly when navigating PTSD and trauma‑related symptoms or challenges.
Participants will receive education, practical strategies, and supportive guidance focused on how PTSD can influence a caregiver’s abilities, day‑to‑day experiences, and overall wellbeing in their parenting role.
Every Tuesday of the month, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Duration: 8 weeks
via VA Video Connect (VVC)
You must register before attending. Please ask your provider for a consult with mental health to register for the class.
Relationship Enhancement Group
This group promotes a shared understanding of healthy relationship dynamics and offers practical strategies that strengthen communication and nurture connection within intimate partnerships.
The group is designed specifically for couples or romantic partners to participate together, rather than for individual attendance.
Every Tuesday of the month, noon to 1:00 p.m.
Duration: 6 weeks; class starts May 12, 2026
via VA Video Connect (VVC)
You must register before attending. Please ask your provider for a consult with mental health to register for the class.
Across the lifespan
COURAGE Group
Therapy group for women Veterans who have experienced military sexual trauma (MST).
Cohorts start approximately every 12 weeks; meets Fridays at noon.
via VA Video Connect (VVC)
Please ask your provider for a referral.
Physical therapy for women group class
Discover exercises and stretches designed to help you move and feel better. Each week, we'll concentrate on a different part of the body.
8-week series, meets Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at our Palo Alto VA campus
First class starts on May 6, 2026.
Class Schedule
- Stretching and Posture — 5/6
- Neck and Core Strength — 5/13
- Arms and Shoulders Strength — 5/20
- Core, Hip, and Pelvis — 5/27
- Spine Health and Balance — 6/3
- Leg Strength and Flexibility — 6/10
- Hip, Pelvis, and Low Back — 6/17
- Review of Exercises — 6/24
Come in person or join by video.
If you have any questions or would like to sign up, please call
RISE Group
Trauma-informed, evidence-based therapy for women Veterans who have experienced intimate partner violence (IPV).
Cohorts start approximately every 12 weeks.
via VA Video Connect (VVC)
Please ask your provider for a referral.
Women's sexual health and intimacy group
For women Veterans looking to enhance their sexual health and satisfaction.
7-week series, meets Mondays, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Next cohort starts February 23, 2026
via VA Video Connect (VVC)
You must register before attending. Please request a consult from your provider for the next 7-week cohort. Offered 3 times per year.