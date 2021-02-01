 Skip to Content
Palo Alto VA Medical Center

3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94304-1207
Directions
Main phone: 650-493-5000
Palo Alto VA Medical Center-Menlo Park

795 Willow Road
Menlo Park, CA 94025-2539
Directions
Main phone: 650-614-9997
Mental health clinic: 650-614-9997 x22234
Palo Alto VA Medical Center-Livermore

4951 Arroyo Road
Livermore, CA 94550-9650
Directions
Main phone: 925-373-4700
Mental health clinic: 925-373-4700 x35396
Health clinic locations

Capitola VA Clinic

1350 41st Avenue, Suite 102
Capitola, CA 95010-3906
Directions
Main phone: 831-464-5519
Mental health clinic: 408-574-9100
Fremont VA Clinic

39199 Liberty Street, Building B
Fremont, CA 94538-1501
Directions
Main phone: 510-791-4000
Mental health clinic: 510-791-4000 x84125
Major General William H. Gourley VA-DoD Outpatient Clinic

201 9th Street
Marina, CA 93933-6039
Directions
Main phone: 831-884-1000
Mental health clinic: 831-884-1000
Modesto VA Clinic

1225 Oakdale Road
Modesto, CA 95355-3357
Directions
Main phone: 209-557-6200
Mental health clinic: 209-557-6200
San Jose VA Clinic

5855 Silver Creek Valley Place
San Jose, CA 95138-1059
Directions
Main phone: 408-574-9100
Mental health clinic: 408-574-9100
Sonora VA Clinic

13663 Mono Way
Sonora, CA 95370-2811
Directions
Main phone: 209-588-2600
Mental health clinic: 209-588-2600
Stockton VA Clinic

7777 South Freedom Road
French Camp, CA 95231-9694
Directions
Main phone: 209-946-3400
Mental health clinic: 209-946-3400
