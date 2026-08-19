Palo Alto VA Medical Center-Livermore

Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement

Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement.

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Our service deals with musculoskeletal problems of the arms and legs that may need surgery. These include fractures of bones, joint problems such as arthritis, injuries to tendons and ligaments, and orthopedic tumors in any location. Presently, spine problems are addressed by either physical medicine and rehabilitation (non-surgical) or neurosurgery (surgical). Hand problems are addressed by the Hand Service that is run by Plastic Surgery.

We personally see patients in Palo Alto, Livermore, San Jose, and Monterey. We also provide orthopedic consultations for Veterans in their own homes with VA telemedicine technology. Telemedicine visits can be done for Veterans in any location as long as they have a computer and an adequate internet connection.

Contact us

A consult from your primary care physician is required to schedule a clinic appointment. Our main number is 650-493-5000 ext. 66101.

Instructional videos for patients

Joint replacement surgery pre-op class (video link)

What to expect when having joint replacement surgery

Feedback survey / Question form

Total knee replacement at VA Palo Alto (video link)

What to expect when having total knee replacement surgery

Physical therapy after total knee replacement (video link)

Exercises you should do before and after surgery

Total hip replacement surgery at VA Palo Alto (video link)

How to prepare for surgery and what to expect before, during and after your hospitalization

Nerve block system regional anesthesia (video link)

Learn more about the procedure

Resources