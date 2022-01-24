Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office.
Directions
- Directions from Highway 101: Take the Willow Road exit. The Veterans Hospital is 1/4 mile on the right of Willow Road.
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Palo Alto VA Medical Center-Menlo Park Division
795 Willow Road
Menlo Park, CA 94025-2539
Intersection:
Ringwood Ave and Coleman Ave
Coordinates: 37°28'6.03"N 122°9'31.36"W