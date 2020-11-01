News releases
VA Palo Alto announces stakeholder listening sessions as part of ongoing effort to guide the future of VA health careMay 21, 2021
VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS) announced today that it will hold a virtual listening session with stakeholders on Wednesday, May 26, at 11:00 a.m. to hear from Veterans and the communities VA serves.
VA Palo Alto administers 50,000 vaccine doses to Veterans, spouses, and caregiversApril 22, 2021
VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS) has reached 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to Veterans in the Bay Area, with even more doses administered to spouses, caregivers, and VA staff.
Vaccine available in Stockton and Livermore this week for 55+ Veterans, registered caregivers, essential workersMarch 04, 2021
VA Palo Alto Health Care System has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available as early as this week at our Stockton and Livermore campuses.
VA Palo Alto expands vaccine eligibility to 55+ Veterans, registered caregivers, essential workersFebruary 23, 2021
VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS) is now expanding its COVID-19 vaccine offering to:
VA Palo Alto administers its 20,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccineFebruary 17, 2021
VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS) is proud to announce the administering of its 20,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine on February 18, 2021. The milestone includes first and second doses of the the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans and staff.
VA announces new director at VA Palo Alto Health Care SystemFebruary 01, 2021
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Howard as Medical Center Director for VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS) in Palo Alto, California.
VA Palo Alto offers COVID-19 vaccine to 75+ year old VeteransJanuary 26, 2021
VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS) is proud to announce that as of January 25, 2021, we have administered 8,877 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans and staff.
VA Palo Alto approved to build third Fisher House for Veterans and their familiesDecember 14, 2020
VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS) is pleased to announce it has been selected as 1 of 12 sites to receive its third Fisher House.
VA Palo Alto selected as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of COVID-19 vaccineDecember 11, 2020
VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS) announced today that it has been selected as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
VA Palo Alto completes 24,659 video visits in 2020September 02, 2020
VA Palo Alto Health Care System has completed over 24,659 video telehealth appointments with Veterans in their homes. This represents an increase in video telehealth appointments of more than 3,200% since January 1, 2020.