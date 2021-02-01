VA announces new director at VA Palo Alto Health Care System

PRESS RELEASE

February 1, 2021

Print

Palo Alto , CA — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Howard as Medical Center Director for VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS) in Palo Alto, California.

In her new role, Ms. Howard will oversee a $1.1 billion annual operating budget and lead over 7,000 staff and volunteers.

VAPAHCS has 800 operational beds spread between 3 inpatient divisions and 7 community outpatient clinics. In addition, VAPAHCS is home to a Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center, which is 1 of 5 facilities in the country designed to provide intensive rehabilitative care to Veterans and service members who experienced severe injuries. Being a teaching hospital, VAPAHCS has strong partnerships with Stanford University School of Medicine, numerous academic affiliations in allied health programs, and other community health institutions.

“We are excited to bring Ms. Howard on board as the new director of VA Palo Alto Health Care System. Given her 34 years of experience, I anticipate excellent leadership and continued commitment to America’s heroes,” said John Brandecker, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 21 Director.

Since 2015, Ms. Howard has served as Medical Center Director at the Sierra Nevada Health Care System in Reno, Nevada. In this role, she oversaw the care of 100,000 Veterans and led an integrated health care system which provides services across a large geographical area, including 20 counties in northern Nevada and northeastern California.

Prior to her current role, Ms. Howard served in a broad range of administrative and executive management positions at the Phoenix, New Orleans, San Diego, North Chicago, Las Vegas, Honolulu and Reno VAs, as well as the VA Sierra Pacific Network (VISN 21).

About VA Palo Alto Health Care System

VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS) is part of VA Sierra Pacific Network (VISN 21), which serves Veterans in northern and central California, Nevada, Hawaii, the Philippines, and U.S. Territories in the Pacific Basin. VAPAHCS consists of 3 inpatient facilities located at Palo Alto, Menlo Park, and Livermore, in addition to 7 Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) in San Jose, Capitola, Monterey, Stockton, Modesto, Sonora, and Fremont; as well as 2 residential homes for Veterans in the Compensated Work Therapy program. VAPAHCS operates over 800 beds, including 3 nursing homes and a 100-bed homeless domiciliary - all to serve more than 67,000 enrolled Veterans.