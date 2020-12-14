VA Palo Alto approved to build third Fisher House for Veterans and their families

PRESS RELEASE

December 14, 2020

Palo Alto , CA — VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS) is pleased to announce it has been selected as 1 of 12 sites to receive its third Fisher House.

These homes provide temporary housing accommodations at no charge for the families and caregivers of Veterans and active-duty service members receiving VA care. A timeline for construction of the new Fisher House has not been established.

“This is another great example of our commitment to the needs of our Veterans and their families. We could not be prouder to be selected,” said Thomas J. Fitzgerald III, VAPAHCS Director and U.S. Army Veteran.

The new Fisher House will support access to care for thousands of additional Veterans traveling to VA Palo Alto for treatment and is an addition to the existing Fisher House 1 and Fisher House 2, featuring 21 and 20 rooms respectively. They both feature a common kitchen, laundry facilities, spacious dining room and an inviting living room with library, and toys for children. The houses are 100% handicap-accessible and include elevators.

“One of the best parts of Fisher House, and I think the most touching, is what happens inside of Fisher Houses. Lifelong bonds are made with the families all going through similar situations and they really support one another during difficult times,” said Tracy Marino, Fisher House manager for the existing two Fisher Houses on campus.

VA shares a long and successful relationship with Fisher House Foundation that saw the first built in 1994, aiming to provide “a home away from home” for families of patients receiving medical care at VA medical centers. Upon completion of construction by the Fisher House Foundation, the houses are donated to VA, who assumes responsibility for the operation, maintenance, upkeep, and staffing. As of April 2020, there are 46 Fisher Houses located at VA medical facilities across the nation.

