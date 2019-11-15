 Skip to Content
VA Palo Alto to host Quarter 1 Veterans Town Halls

PRESS RELEASE

November 15, 2019

Palo Alto , CA — VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS) announces its Fiscal Year 2020, Quarter 1 Veterans Town Halls with the first event taking place on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Veterans Memorial Building in Livermore, Calif., from 10:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. PT.

Veterans and their families are invited to join the Town Halls where VAPAHCS leaders provide information about the medical center’s programs and services including crisis prevention.

Town Hall attendees include Veteran Service Organizations, Veterans Business Administration, local congressional staff, media, and other key stakeholders.

