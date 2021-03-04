Vaccine available in Stockton and Livermore this week for 55+ Veterans, registered caregivers, essential workers

PRESS RELEASE

March 4, 2021

Stockton , CA — VA Palo Alto Health Care System has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available as early as this week at our Stockton and Livermore campuses.

Eligibility to receive the vaccine includes:

Enrolled Veterans who are 55+ years old

Enrolled Veterans with specific high-risk medical conditions, regardless of age, including: Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) Diabetes Renal disease Cardiovascular disease

Registered caregivers in the VA Caregiver Support Program (Caregivers will be verified by the scheduler when calling to make an appointment.)

Veterans who identify as essential workers, as defined by the CDC

Those who fall within these eligibility criteria can call 650-496-2535, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to be scheduled for an appointment. Appointments can be made for any of our vaccine clinics in San Jose, Monterey, Stockton, Livermore, and Palo Alto.

For the safety of our staff and Veterans, anyone without an appointment will not be able to access our campuses.

Not eligible? Bookmark our COVID-19 vaccines page to stay updated as eligibility changes. You can also sign-up for the VA's “Keep Me Informed” tool to express your interest in getting the vaccine and to learn more about receiving the vaccine from VA.

Interested in enrolling in VA? Find out by calling our toll-free hotline at 877-222-8387, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET. The hotline is the fastest way for Veterans to get enrolled!