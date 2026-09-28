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Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines at a VA Palo Alto health care facility.

Refill your prescriptions

Your VA health care benefits include outpatient medicines and medical supplies prescribed by your VA health care team.

Be sure to order your refills at least 10 days before your supply runs out.

We mail most prescription refills through the U.S. Postal Service. For medicines that need to be kept refrigerated, or certain types of medical supplies, we may send them through UPS.

Online refills

With our VA Prescription Refill and Tracking tool, you can refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and create lists to organize your medicines.

Phone refills (automated refill line)

800-311-2511 (toll free)

Mail refills

Mail back the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.

Note: Please don’t drop off the form at the pharmacy when you pick up your new prescription. We can’t process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.

Pick up new prescriptions

You can pick up new prescription orders at one of our VA Palo Alto pharmacies listed below.

We ask that you don't try to refill prescriptions in person so our pharmacists can focus on providing care to Veterans with urgent needs. Refills are only available online, by phone or mail.

Palo Alto VA Medical Center

Pharmacy
Building 100, first floor
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94304-1207
Map of Palo Alto campus

Hours:

Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Lunch break: 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Federal holidays: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Lunch break: 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Menlo Park VA Medical Center

Pharmacy
Building 360
795 Willow Road
Menlo Park, CA 94025-2539
Map of Menlo Park campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Contact us with questions about your prescriptions

Pharmacy support

833-983-0487, option 1 (toll free)
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Safely dispose of your medicine

Drop off your expired or unwanted medicine at a MedSafe box. Disposing of your medicines safely can help protect other people as well as the environment.

You can find the large blue MedSafe boxes at:

  • Palo Alto Pharmacy, Building 100, first floor

Related information

  • Find out how to change your address and other information in your VA.gov profile. This will update your information across several VA benefits and services.

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