Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines at a VA Palo Alto health care facility.
Refill your prescriptions
Your VA health care benefits include outpatient medicines and medical supplies prescribed by your VA health care team.
Be sure to order your refills at least 10 days before your supply runs out.
We mail most prescription refills through the U.S. Postal Service. For medicines that need to be kept refrigerated, or certain types of medical supplies, we may send them through UPS.
Online refills
With our VA Prescription Refill and Tracking tool, you can refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and create lists to organize your medicines.
Phone refills (automated refill line)
800-311-2511 (toll free)
Mail refills
Mail back the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.
Note: Please don’t drop off the form at the pharmacy when you pick up your new prescription. We can’t process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.
Pick up new prescriptions
You can pick up new prescription orders at one of our VA Palo Alto pharmacies listed below.
We ask that you don't try to refill prescriptions in person, so our pharmacists can focus on providing care to Veterans with urgent needs. Refills are only available online, by phone or mail.
Palo Alto VA Medical Center
Pharmacy
Building 100, first floor
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94304-1207
Map of Palo Alto campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. PT
Weekends and holidays, 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT
Menlo Park VA Medical Center
Pharmacy – inpatient services ONLY
Building 360
795 Willow Road
Menlo Park, CA 94025-2539
Map of Menlo Park campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
Livermore VA Medical Center
Pharmacy
Building 62, first floor
4951 Arroyo Road
Livermore, CA 94550-9650
Map of Livermore campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT
Contact us with questions about your prescriptions
Pharmacy support
Phone: 800-311-2511
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
Safely dispose of your medicine
Drop off your expired or unwanted medicine at a MedSafe box. Disposing of your medicines safely can help protect other people as well as the environment.
You can find the large blue MedSafe boxes at:
- Palo Alto Pharmacy, Building 100, first floor (coming soon!)
- Livermore Pharmacy, Building 62, first floor (coming soon!)