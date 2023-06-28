Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Clinical Informatics

Clinical Informatics maintains the VA’s electronic health record (CPRS) and related systems with the goal of improving patient care, population health, reducing costs and waste, and improving the staff experience at VA Palo Alto health care.

We work closely with clinical users to enhance the electronic health record usability, interoperability, and ability to interface with other information-based systems while meeting regulatory, accreditation, and legislative reporting requirements.

We serve as a liaison between clinical and technical staff to help map the processes involved in the delivery of health care while utilizing technology and innovation.

Audrey Wong PharmD

Interim Chief Health Informatics Officer

VA Palo Alto health care

Email: Audrey.Wong@va.gov

