National Center for Collaborative Healthcare Innovation (NCCHI)

COVID-19 vaccines: Only Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page

For VA-specific information: Read our coronavirus FAQs and public health response, or use our coronavirus chatbot.

Prepare for a visit: Except for high-risk areas and situations, universal masking is no longer required. Please look for signage indicating when a mask is needed. If you do not have one, we will provide one for you.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website