National Center for Collaborative Healthcare Innovation (NCCHI)
The National Center for Collaborative Healthcare Innovation (NCCHI) is a dynamic initiative led by VA in partnership with the VA Innovation Ecosystem (VA IE) that aims to revolutionize health care through collaboration and innovation.
By bringing together health care professionals, technology experts, industry leaders, and Veterans, NCCHI fosters a collaborative ecosystem that drives the development and implementation of transformative health care solutions.
The center's focus on cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, extended reality (XR), and telehealth enables the creation of a more efficient, accessible, and patient-centered health care system for Veterans.
NCCHI actively engages its partners in developing groundbreaking ideas and solutions to address the evolving challenges in health care. With a strong emphasis on empowering Veterans and incorporating their unique perspectives, NCCHI is shaping the future of health care by driving continuous improvement within VA and delivering high-quality care to those who have served our nation.
Thomas Osborne MD
Simulation Center Director
VA Palo Alto health care
Email: Thomas.Osborne@va.gov
David Arreola
Deputy Director of Operations
VA Palo Alto health care
Email: David.Arreola@va.gov
Zachary Veigulis
Chief Data Scientist
VA Palo Alto health care
Email: Zachary.Veigulis@va.gov