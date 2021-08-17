The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary compassionate and skillful care given by nurses every day. These nurses' clinical skills and especially compassionate care exemplify the kind of nurse that patients, their families, and other staff recognize as an outstanding role model. They consistently demonstrate the Department of Veterans Affairs core values of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect and Excellence (ICARE).

What is the DAISY Foundation?

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33, from complications of the auto-immune disease Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura (ITP). During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award, in Pat’s memory, to recognize the nurses making a big difference in the lives of so many.

How to nominate an extraordinary Palo Alto VA nurse

Veterans and/or their family or colleagues may nominate a deserving nurse by filling out a Daisy Award form found in waiting areas throughout our facilities and submitting it to the address listed below, turning it in to the nurse’s station, or emailing it to V21PALNurseRecruiter@va.gov.

You can also download the form, print it, fill it out, and send it to:

VA Palo Alto Health Care System

Nurse Recruiter/Daisy Program (118NR)

3801 Miranda Avenue

Palo Alto, CA 94304

Phone: 650-694-2300