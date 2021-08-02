Medical Staff Office / Credentialing
Medical Staff Office (MSO) ensures proper credentialing and privileging of all VA Palo Alto physicians, dentists, podiatrists, psychologists, optometrists, and other health care providers who are independent practitioners involved in direct patient care and who are appointed or utilized on a full-time, part-time, intermittent, consultant, attending, without compensation (WOC), on-station fee-basis, on-station contract, or on-station sharing agreement within this system - in accordance with requirements set forth by the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and The Joint Commission.
Angela Boese
Medical Staff Coordinator
VA Palo Alto health care
Phone: 650-493-5000 ext. 64498 or 62129
Email: VHAPALLIPMSO@VA.GOV
Office information:
Phone: 650-852-3274
Fax: 650-496-2501
Resources:
