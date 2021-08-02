 Skip to Content
Medical Staff Office / Credentialing

Medical Staff Office (MSO) ensures proper credentialing and privileging of all VA Palo Alto physicians, dentists, podiatrists, psychologists, optometrists, and other health care providers who are independent practitioners involved in direct patient care and who are appointed or utilized on a full-time, part-time, intermittent, consultant, attending, without compensation (WOC), on-station fee-basis, on-station contract, or on-station sharing agreement within this system - in accordance with requirements set forth by the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and The Joint Commission.

Angela Boese

Medical Staff Coordinator

VA Palo Alto health care

Phone: 650-493-5000 ext. 64498 or 62129

Email: VHAPALLIPMSO@VA.GOV

Office information:

Phone: 650-852-3274
Fax: 650-496-2501

Resources:

  • Our Doctors Directory
    Our Doctors lists physicians, dentists, nurse practitioners and other licensed independent practitioners located at VA Palo Alto. Our Doctors is updated on a regular basis.
  • VETPRO
Bylaws, rules, and regulations (June 2021) (PDF)
Last updated: