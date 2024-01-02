My Life, My Story (MLMS) is a VA-wide Narrative Medicine program that offers Veterans an opportunity to participate in an interview about their life story. A concise first-person narrative is written based on the interviews, typically 1000-1500 words. The stories are reviewed with the Veteran and, with the Veteran’s permission, entered into the health care record as a resource for the Veteran's care team to know more about the Veteran as a person, in their own words.

What is MLMS?

MLMS was developed at the William S. Middleton VA in 2013 through a grant from the Office of Patient Centered Care and has since spread to over 70 VAs across the country in many different forms.

The program was implemented at VA Palo Alto health care in 2021. The objective is to allow Veterans to tell their stories and give them a voice in their charts. It is believed that this is beneficial for both Veterans and providers. Sharing stories offers therapeutic benefits and allows providers to know the Veteran as a whole person, thereby building a stronger foundation for patient-provider relationships. MLMS allows health care providers to learn who Veterans are beyond their diagnoses, which supports Veteran-centered health care.

How can I participate?

If you’d like to participate, you can send us an email at V21PALMyLifeMyStory@va.gov or let someone from your care team know. They will arrange for a member of the My Life My Story team to tell you more about the program.

Frequently asked questions and answers: