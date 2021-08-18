Precision Neuromodulation Clinic

About PNC

We are a team of nurses, psychologists, psychiatrists, brain scientists and educators who apply the latest brain science research and technology to help Veterans with treatment-resistant depression (TRD), or episodes of major depressive disorder that fail to respond to normal anti-depressant medications. Some of our new therapeutic options include repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS), an electromagnetic hand-held device that can induce or stimulate electrical currents in the targeted brain region.

For depression, we stimulate the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, one of the major control centers of the brain. Stimulation of this region is thought to enhance its control of various symptoms of depression.

Ultimately, we work closely with our Veterans to develop an individualized treatment plan that considers their unique history and circumstances.

What is rTMS?

rTMS is an alternate approach to treating depression. Anti-depressant medications normally target the chemical messenger system of the entire brain.

rTMS has no chemical component and instead, uses a hand-held device that creates rapid magnetic field changes within the brain to stimulate electrical currents in a targeted region of your brain. This electrical stimulation is thought to enhance activity of brain regions that may not be working properly.

