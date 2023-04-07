Service animals
At VA Palo Alto health care, we are committed to offering Veterans of all abilities safe, easy, and equal access to quality health care. We welcome service animals and recognize the significance of their service and companionship. This information will help visitors to our facilities learn about our programs and policies.
Service dogs
Visit our service dogs page to learn more about our policy and about service animals.
Emotional support animals (ESA)
An emotional support animal (ESA) is an animal that helps to improve its owner's emotional or mental well-being. These animals do not need any special training and can include any type of domesticated animal.
ESAs are different from service animals, but they can be just as important to their owners. They give emotional support and can be a vital part of a Veteran's treatment plan.
Since ESAs are not trained to do specific tasks related to a disability, they don't have the same legal rights as an animal that is certified as a service animal.
Keep in mind that emotional support animals are not allowed on the grounds of VA health care facilities, and they cannot come with you to your appointments.
To prevent unnecessary stress, please remember to check the guidelines in advance when bringing your emotional support animal to other places you visit.
Puppies Assisting Wounded Service Members (PAWS)
The PAWS pilot program evaluates the feasibility and benefits of engaging Veterans with PTSD in the training of service dogs that will be placed with other Veterans. VA Palo Alto health care was selected as one of 5 PAWS pilot sites nationwide, and invites Veterans who meet the program criteria to participate.