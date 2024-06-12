VA Medical Foster Home Program

Do you live in Monterey or Santa Cruz County and want to help Veterans by becoming a Medical Foster Home caregiver?

OR

Are you a Veteran, or know a Veteran, looking for long-term care in a home setting?

The Medical Foster Home program might be a great fit! Get in touch with Rosanna Erbe, our Medical Foster Home coordinator, to learn more about becoming a caregiver or finding a comfortable MFH for a Veteran.