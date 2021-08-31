Whole health offerings
At VA Palo Alto health care, we offer a variety of programs to support your health and wellness goals. Click on each topic below to see a description of current offerings.
Diabetes 101 is a 90-minute class taught by a registered nurse. This class briefly describes causes, complications and ways you can take control to manage your diabetes. You will learn how to recognize and manage high and low blood sugars, and how to better work with your care team to manage your diabetes.
1st Friday of the month, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., via VA Video Connect
Call the Patient Scheduling Unit at 855-632-8262 to sign up.
Diabetes 102 is a 90-minute class that delves deeper into tools you can use for diabetes management. It is led by a pharmacist and a registered dietitian. The first 45 minutes provide an overview of the VA medications used in diabetes management.
In the second half, a registered dietitian explains serving sizes, carbohydrates, sugar-free foods, how to make sense of food labels, and how to plan meals.
3rd Friday of the month, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., via VA Video Connect
Call the Patient Scheduling Unit at 855-632-8262 to sign up.
One-time class led by a registered dietitian for Veterans with pre-diabetes (HbA1c less than 6.5%) who would like diet recommendations that may prevent progression to type 2 diabetes.
2nd Tuesday of the month, 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
via telephone in January, March, May, July, September, and November
2nd Tuesday of the month, 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
via VA Video Connect in February, April, June, August, October, and December
Call the Patient Scheduling Unit at 855-632-8262 to sign up.
One-time class led by a registered dietitian. Topics covered include general healthy eating guidelines, MyPlate, portion sizes, and more.
4th Tuesday of the month, 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
via telephone in January, March, May, July, September, and November
4th Tuesday of the month, 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
via VA Video Connect in February, April, June, August, October, and December
Call the Patient Scheduling Unit at 855-632-8262 to sign up.
Introduction to MOVE! is a 90-minute, one-time class that will cover the basics of weight loss, an orientation to the MOVE! Program, and present the opportunity to connect with further weight management options and whole health.
1st Wednesday of the month, 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., via VA Video Connect
3rd Wednesday of the month, 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., via telephone
Call the Patient Scheduling Unit at 855-632-8262 to sign up.
Introduction to Tai Chi is a 60-minute class that goes over the basics, history, and use of tai chi as a practice within your personal health journey.
3rd Monday of the month, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., via VA Video Connect
Email michael.voigt2@va.gov to sign up and for more information.
Introduction to Whole Health is a 60-minute class that introduces you to the Whole Health Coach and helps you start to identify what is important to you and how you can start on your whole health journey.
Varies, call for class offering, via VA Video Connect
Call 650-849-0131 to sign up and for more information.
iRest™ is a version of an ancient yoga nidra (sleep) meditation developed with a military/Veteran population in mind. This 8-session series was adapted from an 8-week iRest™ meditation series and recorded live during weekly phone meditation sessions offered by the California War Related Illness and Injury Study Center (WRIISC).
Thursdays via telephone
Call 866-899-4679, access code 637-876-469, to join.
Call 650-785-6661 for more information.
Wellness Education is a 60-minute educational lecture, part of an ongoing series that introduces Veterans to wellness, complimentary /integrative health modalities, and providers within VA and the local community.
2nd Wednesday of the month, 11:00 a.m. – noon, via VA Video Connect
Email michael.voigt2@va.gov to sign up and for more information.
Wellness Walkers is a 30-minute group phone call held on weekdays while participants walk or do other movement. Whole health coaches lead the call to discuss and support Veterans with their movement goals.
Varies, call for class offering, via telephone
Call 650-849-0131 to sign up and for more information.
Yoga is gentle movement that is accessible to anyone. Classes are 60 minutes, and can include mat or chair options.
Varies, call for class offering, via VA Video Connect
Call 650-785-6661 to sign up, or ask for a referral from your Primary Care Team.
