For complete diabetes education, both Diabetes 101 and Diabetes 102 classes are recommended. The classes do not need to be taken in any order.

You must register prior to attending. To register, call 855-632-8262, option 4.

Diabetes 101: Take control

This 90-minute class is taught by a registered nurse (RN) and a physical therapist (PT). For the first 60 minutes, a RN discusses causes and complications of diabetes as well as ways to take control and manage it. For the last 30 minutes, a PT discusses ways of increasing movement and activity as well as demonstrating alternative ways of performing movements and exercises.

First Friday of each month, 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., via VA Video Connect (VVC) and Clinical Video Telehealth (CVT) in-person at the San Jose Clinic location only

Diabetes 102: Medication and food

This 90-minute class is taught by a pharmacist and a registered dietitian. During the first 45 minutes, the pharmacist will discuss different types of diabetic medication and how they work with your body. The second 45 minutes a registered dietitian will discuss carbohydrates, sugar-free foods, serving sizes, meal planning, and how to make sense of food labels.

Third Friday of each month, 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., via VA Video Connect (VVC) and Clinical Video Telehealth (CVT) in-person at the San Jose Clinic location only