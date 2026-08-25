Health and well-being offerings
At VA Palo Alto health care, we offer a variety of programs to support your health and wellness goals. Click on each topic below to see a description of current offerings.
Diabetes education
For complete diabetes education, both Diabetes 101 and Diabetes 102 classes are recommended. The classes do not need to be taken in any order.
You must register prior to attending. To register, call 855-632-8262, option 4.
Diabetes 101: Take control
This 90-minute class is taught by a registered nurse (RN) and a physical therapist (PT). For the first 60 minutes, a RN discusses causes and complications of diabetes as well as ways to take control and manage it. For the last 30 minutes, a PT discusses ways of increasing movement and activity as well as demonstrating alternative ways of performing movements and exercises.
First Friday of each month, 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., via VA Video Connect (VVC) and Clinical Video Telehealth (CVT) in-person at the San Jose Clinic location only
Diabetes 102: Medication and food
This 90-minute class is taught by a pharmacist and a registered dietitian. During the first 45 minutes, the pharmacist will discuss different types of diabetic medication and how they work with your body. The second 45 minutes a registered dietitian will discuss carbohydrates, sugar-free foods, serving sizes, meal planning, and how to make sense of food labels.
Third Friday of each month, 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., via VA Video Connect (VVC) and Clinical Video Telehealth (CVT) in-person at the San Jose Clinic location only
Healthy eating group
This one-time class is led by a registered dietitian. Topics covered include general healthy eating guidelines, portion sizes, and more.
Second Tuesday of the month, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
via VA Video Connect (VVC)
You must register prior to attending. To register, call 855-632-8262, option 4.
Hypertension (high blood pressure) education
This 90-minute group education class, presented by a registered nurse, clinical pharmacist, registered dietitian and physical therapist, is designed to help you learn about blood pressure, how to manage high blood pressure, and how high blood pressure affects the body. We will discuss ways you can manage your blood pressure through activity, medication, food, weight management, and more.
We share resources like the MOVE! weight management program, Whole Health, nutrition, physical therapy, Telequit, Telehealth, the Veterans Health Library, and more in the group.
Anyone who would like to learn more about how to manage high blood pressure can join; family and caregivers are welcome.
The fourth Thursday each month, 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., via VA Video Connect (VVC) to Clinical Video Telehealth (CVT) in-person at the San Jose Clinic location only
You must register prior to attending. To register, call 855-632-8262, option 4.
Introduction to MOVE! weight management
This 60-minute, one-time class provides an orientation to the MOVE! program and presents the opportunity to connect with further weight management options.
The group appointment is provided via VA Video Connect with a telephone dial-in option.
First Wednesday of the month, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Third Wednesday of the month, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Fourth Thursday of the month, noon to 1:00 p.m.
To schedule, call 855-632-8262, option 4.
Introduction to Whole Health
This 60-minute class introduces you to Whole Health and is facilitated by a health and wellness coach. It helps you start to identify what is important to you, and how you can start on your Whole Health journey.
Varies, call for class offering, via VA Video Connect (VVC)
To sign up, call 855-632-8262, option 4.
For more information, call 650-849-0131.
Mindful Behavior Change
Living well with change, illness, and recovery.
“Change doesn’t happen by force—it happens through awareness, choice, and small steps repeated over time.”
Initiating and maintaining behavior change is essential for managing chronic illness, pain, mood, and life transitions. This 8-week program helps you understand your patterns, step out of “autopilot,” and build a more intentional and sustainable way of living.
Mindful Behavior Change (MBC) is an evidence-based program developed at the Center for Mindfulness and Compassion and informed by Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR). Research shows it can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, increase self-compassion, reduce stress, and support lasting behavior change.
This group is adapted for Veterans adjusting to brain injury, chronic illness, disability, pain, and mood challenges. It focuses on reconnecting with your body, working with difficult emotions, and building habits that support long-term health and functioning.
Through guided mindfulness practices and practical tools, you’ll learn how to:
- Understand and shift habits
- Respond differently to stress, pain, and low mood
- Reconnect with your values and direction
- Build sustainable routines that support recovery
Veterans who wish to participate should request a referral from their provider to the Polytrauma Network Site Clinic for the Mindful Behavior Change program with Rehabilitation Psychologist Esther Estey, PhD.
Class schedule
July 6 – August 24, 2026
8-week class (75-90 minutes per session)
Mondays, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Offered virtually via VA Video Connect (VVC)
Sleep and meditation
Join by phone: iRest yoga nidra meditation class
iRest™ is a version of an ancient yoga nidra (sleep) meditation developed with a military/Veteran population in mind. Join our guided phone-based meditation sessions every Tuesday and Thursday—open to all Veterans, with no registration required. Each class combines a variety of techniques, including breathing exercises, visualization, body awareness, and relaxation practices. For more details, visit the WRIISC website.
All times listed are Pacific Time (PT).
Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.
Call toll-free: 1-
Enter access code: 433 794 55
Thursday at 5:00 p.m.
Call toll-free: 1-
Enter access code:
Recorded sessions are available 24/7.
Call Louise Mahoney at 650-815-9463 for more information, or email louise.mahoney2@va.gov.
Tai Chi and Qigong
Tai Chi is a gentle, mind-body exercise that uses slow, flowing movements combined with deep breathing and focused attention. Rooted in Asian martial arts and traditional East Asian medicine, Tai Chi promotes relaxation, balance, posture, strength, flexibility, and a positive mood.
Qigong is similar to Tai Chi but places greater emphasis on cultivating the body’s energy, known as “qi.” Through breathing techniques, posture, mindful focus, and gentle movements, Qigong supports overall health and well-being.
Both Tai Chi and Qigong can be practiced seated or standing and have been shown to improve general wellness.
Classes are offered on select dates in person at Palo Alto VA (Building 530, Room 245) and virtually via VA Video Connect (VVC).
- Seated Tai Chi: Wednesdays, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (New weekly class starts on September 9, 2026)
- Qigong: Fridays, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (New weekly class starts on September 18, 2026)
Registration is required.
For more information or to enroll, please contact Michael Voigt at 650‑493‑5000, ext. 63351, or email Michael Voigt directly.
Please wear loose, comfortable clothing and flat-soled shoes.
Whole Health Community Garden Workshop
Did you know that the Palo Alto VA Medical Center hosts regular gardening workshops at our Whole Health Community Garden open to all Veterans, community members, and staff?
What to expect:
- Learn gardening tips and techniques from Master Gardeners of Santa Clara County.
- Ask your own gardening questions.
- Support our growing garden by helping with activities like planting, watering, maintenance projects, or harvesting.
- Taste a healthy dish prepared on-site by the Health Teaching Kitchen team, featuring produce from the community garden (available during select months: January, May, September).
Workshops are held every 3rd Wednesday of the month, 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The garden is on your left when facing the main hospital (Building 100), across from the Rose Garden.
Stop by the garden’s kiosk to view upcoming events, or email us at VAPALWHgarden@va.gov to join our mailing list and receive monthly invitations.
Women Veterans support groups and classes
VA Palo Alto health care provides a range of programs and classes designed to support the health and well-being of women Veterans. Our offerings include comprehensive sessions on prepared childbirth, lactation and breastfeeding, and sexual health.
Work group for advance care planning
Advance Care Planning Group
This 60-minute workgroup is led by a VA social worker, in-person and virtually. In this workshop, you will learn about options and how to control your health care decisions, complete a health care directive that will share your personal values with your provider and family during a health crisis, and determine who will speak for you if you cannot speak for yourself.
This workshop is available to Veterans, spouses, family members, and VA employees. To register, call 855-632-8262, option 4, or ask your provider for a social work consult.
In-person locations and virtual presentations are on the same days and times.
Meeting Schedule
Fremont Clinic, Conference room 103
- 4th Thursday of the month
- 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Livermore VA, Building 88, 2nd floor conference room
- 3rd Monday of the month
- 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Palo Alto VA, Building 5, 3rd floor conference room
- 3rd Friday of the month
- 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Yoga
Discover the benefits of yoga in a welcoming environment! These 60-minute classes are open to all VA-enrolled Veterans and include flexible options for mat or chair practice.
For more details, visit the WRIISC website.
Daily virtual yoga classes are offered via VA Video Connect (VVC). Ask for a referral to “WRIISC yoga wellness” from your VA provider.
Virtual yoga class schedule
All times listed are Pacific Time (PT).
Monday
- 3:00 p.m. – Chair yoga
Tuesday
- 2:00 p.m. – Yoga for women Veterans
- 3:15 p.m. – Yoga Qi Gong meditation
Wednesday
- 11:00 a.m. – Mat yoga
- 6:00 p.m. – Yoga for pain and chronic pain
Thursday
- 10:00 a.m. – Trauma-sensitive chair yoga
Friday
- 10:00 a.m. – Chair yoga
Health and wellness resources for Veterans
Watch a variety of well-being videos
Helping Veterans stay well and well-informed
Learn about VA's approach to Whole Health
Health care resources for Veterans and the public