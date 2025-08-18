Dr. Kiran Rai was appointed as the Associate Director for Patient Care Service/Nursing Services at VA Palo Alto health care in February 2023.

Prior to joining VA Palo Alto health care she served in several leadership roles at VA, including Acting ADPCS/NE at Maryland VA Health Care System, Acting Deputy Associate Director/PCS at Southern Arizona VA Healthcare System, and Chief Nurse, Acute Care, at VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System. Additionally, Dr. Rai was the Director of Nursing at South Pointe Hospital, a Cleveland Clinic Hospital in Ohio.

Dr. Rai has 25 years of nursing experience with 18 years in leadership, in which she has successfully led and achieved the ANCC designation for Pathway to Excellence in the private sector and VA. She has led her teams through various clinical centers of excellence designations, including 7 Beacon Awards for Excellence in critical care from the American Association of Critical Care Nurses. She is a recipient of the 2017 Wings of Excellence award for federal service.

Dr. Rai is a graduate of VA HCLDP class of 2016 and Cleveland Clinic leadership Academy in 2007. She holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Ohio University.

In her new role as ADPCS/NE, she will be responsible for nursing practice, operations, and strategic planning for VA Palo Alto health care.