Kristan M. Murray

Kristan Murray was appointed as the Interim Executive Medical Center Director for VA Palo Alto health care on September 6, 2026.

In this role, she will oversee one of the most complex facilities in the VA system with an annual budget in excess of $1B, and more than 7,000 employees and volunteers.

Ms. Murray previously served as the Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer of the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS). She brings more than 18 years of leadership experience within the Department of Veterans Affairs, including previous service as Acting Executive Medical Center Director for the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System and Interim Deputy Executive Director for VA Palo Alto health care.

Ms. Murray is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), a 2018 graduate of the VHA Health Care Leadership Development Program, and a 2021 Excellence in Government Fellow with the Partnership for Public Service.