Megan O’Connor

Ms. O’Connor possesses a depth of knowledge in both clinical and administrative services. Her previous positions include Interim Deputy Executive Director, Director for Clinical Support, Assistant Chief, Ambulatory Care Service, and physical therapist at VA Palo Alto health care.

She is a graduate of the Federal Executive Institute’s Leadership for a Democratic Society (FEI-LDS) Program, the Partnership for Public Service Excellence in Government Fellowship Program, and the Leadership Development Institute (LDI). She serves as a mentor to staff who are also seeking professional growth in programs such as the Emerging Leadership Development Program, LDI, and health care system fellows.

Ms. O’Connor obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Studies in 2001, and a Master’s degree in Physical Therapy in 2003 from Boston University.