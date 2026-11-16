Dr. Lee received his medical degree from the University of Illinois and completed an internship and residency in internal medicine as a general medicine fellowship at Northwestern University Medical School. He served on the faculty at Northwestern University Medical School for several years prior to coming to the Palo Alto VA.

Currently, Dr. Lee is a practicing internist and has held various administrative positions at the Palo Alto VA including Deputy Chief of Ambulatory Care, Associate Chief of Staff Connected Care, as well as Acting Deputy Chief of Staff.

He has led several initiatives over the years, including PACT (patient-centered team based model of care in Primary Care), Whole Health (Complementary Integrated Health), and Telemedicine including the recent expansion of Telederm at the Fremont VA Clinic. In addition, Dr. Lee played an important role in the activation of 2 new clinics in Marina and San Jose.

During the COVID pandemic, Dr. Lee oversaw the expansion of telemedicine and virtual care which enabled Veterans to continue to access care during the public health emergency. His most recent effort involved the creation of the Specialty Clinical Resource Hub at the Palo Alto VA.

Dr. Lee is also an Assistant Clinical Professor (Affiliated) in the Clinician Educator line in the Department of Medicine and Division of Primary Care and Population Health at the Stanford University School of Medicine.