Most recently, Dr. Shah served as the Interim Chief of Staff from May 2020 to March 2021. Dr. Shah is responsible for the clinical operations of a complex three-division health care system and 4 community-based outpatient clinics. As a leader in VA, she is committed to the management and optimization of clinical care delivery, education, and research.

Dr. Shah received her medical degree from Seth GS Medical College & KEM Hospital in Mumbai, India. She also completed her internship and received a diploma in Medical Radiodiagnosis from KEM Hospital. Dr. Shah completed her residency in internal medicine at Loma Linda University in Loma Linda, California, and her chief residency in internal medicine at Riverside County Regional Medical Center in Riverside, California.

Dr. Shah began her VA career in 1999 at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System, where she held positions as staff physician and co-director of the Emergency Department. In 2003, she transferred to San Francisco VA Health Care System and has since served in various leadership roles, including Director of Medical Practice (Primary Care), Associate Chief of Staff of Ambulatory Care, Deputy Chief of Staff, and Interim Chief of Staff. Dr. Shah is currently a Clinical Professor (Affiliated) in the Clinician Educator line in the Department of Medicine and Division of Primary Care and Population Health at the Stanford University School of Medicine.