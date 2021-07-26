Stories
VA innovation project saves isolated Vets during pandemic
Everyone has now experienced the “stuck at home” feeling from various shelter-in-place orders over the past year. However, that feeling was particularly difficult for older, disabled, and homeless Veterans who rely on in-person visits from clinicians, loved ones, and social programs.
Flu vaccinations are now available at VA Palo Alto
The flu vaccine is now available to all eligible Veterans who receive care at VA Palo Alto health care at the following locations:
VA Palo Alto’s Huang Lab sends research to International Space Station
We see superheroes regenerate and people beat ageing in many sci-fi movies, but how close are we to bringing these technologies into reality?
COVID-19 variants & importance of second dose
Protecting Veterans, our staff, and those in the community remains VA’s top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. With variants on the rise, it is of critical importance to have as many people vaccinated as possible.
SCOUTS pilot streamlines care for older Veterans
VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS) became one of only eleven VA facilities to offer this geriatric Veteran program within the emergency department, screening Veterans who are 70 years or older for high-risk conditions such as caregiver burden, limited mobility, or risk of falls.
VA Palo Alto doctors receive prestigious John M. Eisenberg award
Two doctors at VA Palo Alto Health Care System are both being recognized by The Joint Commission and National Quality Forum (NQF) with the prestigious 2020 Eisenberg Awards.
COVID-19 vaccine variants/ importance of second dose
Research shows that COVID-19 vaccines offer good protection against the variants we know most about, and widespread vaccination can prevent unnecessary deaths and hospitalizations.
Veteran volunteers! Ask questions!
Many of my fellow Veterans eagerly volunteer in medical studies sponsored by VA and associated medical institutions.
It's all about the plate
Nutritionists and dietitians try to shine a light on the link between our food choices and overall health.
Blind Center helps WWII Veteran despite pandemic
Losing your vision can be a hard pill to swallow but the Western Blind Rehabilitation Center (WBRC) at VA Palo Alto Health Care System helps many Veterans get back on the path to independence.