VA innovation project saves isolated Vets during pandemic

Everyone has now experienced the “stuck at home” feeling from various shelter-in-place orders over the past year. However, that feeling was particularly difficult for older, disabled, and homeless Veterans who rely on in-person visits from clinicians, loved ones, and social programs.

Happy elderly man holding video call with family on laptop

Flu vaccinations are now available at VA Palo Alto

The flu vaccine is now available to all eligible Veterans who receive care at VA Palo Alto health care at the following locations:

Traffic sign that reads Flu season ahead with dark clouds in the background

VA Palo Alto’s Huang Lab sends research to International Space Station

We see superheroes regenerate and people beat ageing in many sci-fi movies, but how close are we to bringing these technologies into reality?

Dr. Huang with two colleagues holding up a banner that reads Cardinal muscle NG-16

COVID-19 variants & importance of second dose

Protecting Veterans, our staff, and those in the community remains VA’s top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. With variants on the rise, it is of critical importance to have as many people vaccinated as possible.

Doctor with pen next to vial of covid-19 vaccine

SCOUTS pilot streamlines care for older Veterans

VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS) became one of only eleven VA facilities to offer this geriatric Veteran program within the emergency department, screening Veterans who are 70 years or older for high-risk conditions such as caregiver burden, limited mobility, or risk of falls.

Intermediate Care Technicians stand with emergency department leadership in front of hospital

VA Palo Alto doctors receive prestigious John M. Eisenberg award

Two doctors at VA Palo Alto Health Care System are both being recognized by The Joint Commission and National Quality Forum (NQF) with the prestigious 2020 Eisenberg Awards.

2020 John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety & Quality Awards

Veteran volunteers! Ask questions!

Many of my fellow Veterans eagerly volunteer in medical studies sponsored by VA and associated medical institutions.

Elderly man sitting on sofa writing on notebook and browsing on laptop computer

It's all about the plate

Nutritionists and dietitians try to shine a light on the link between our food choices and overall health.

Healthy salad bowl with quinoa, tomatoes, chicken, avocado, lime, and mixed greens

Blind Center helps WWII Veteran despite pandemic

Losing your vision can be a hard pill to swallow but the Western Blind Rehabilitation Center (WBRC) at VA Palo Alto Health Care System helps many Veterans get back on the path to independence.

Dorothy Ward, a WWII Veteran, receives care at the Western Blind Rehab Center
