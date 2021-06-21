It's all about the plate

Nutritionists and dietitians try to shine a light on the link between our food choices and overall health.

By Roshan P. Luke, MPH, RDN



Thursday, April 15, 2021

March was National Nutrition Month. This year, the focus is on the plate. The food plate can be a tool to help you improve your nutrition and health. When you fill your plate with healthy options, this simple change can help your mind and body.

Let us start with the size of the plate. Ideally, we should try to use a nine-inch plate to help control how much we put on our plate at any given time. This is a simple way to help control your portions without having to measure everything that goes on your plate.

Next, let us look at the things that go on the plate surface. One-half of your plate should be fruits and vegetables, one-quarter of your plate whole grains, and one-quarter of your plate lean proteins.

Fruits and vegetables

A simple tip with this section is 'color is key'. Different colors pack different vitamins and minerals. Vegetables will provide nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, folate, potassium, and dietary fiber. A simple rule for this section is: fresh is best, next is frozen, and last is canned items. The more processed foods there are in this section, the more nutrients are lost.

Vegetable serving size suggestions:

- One cup raw vegetables

- One-half cup cooked vegetables

- One-half cup of vegetable juice

Fruit serving size suggestions:

- One cup of fruit

- One cup 100% fruit juice

- One-half cup dried fruit

The vegetable group normally does not have to be limited; however, some individuals may need to limit intake due to their medications or disease states. Fruit intake will be limited by your energy needs.

Whole grains

A quarter of your plate should be whole grains. These include whole wheat flour, bulgur, oatmeal, whole cornmeal, and brown rice. Whole grains are good sources of B vitamins, dietary fiber, carbohydrates, and minerals. It is important to limit refined grains such as white flour, de-germed cornmeal, and white rice. B vitamins, iron, and dietary fiber in grains are lost during the refining process. The B vitamins and iron may be added back, but dietary fiber is normally lost.

Serving size suggestions:

- One slice of bread

- One cup of cereal

- One-half cup of cooked rice or pasta

The amount needed in this area will change depending on your gender, activity, and age. Daily grain amounts will be based on your energy needs.

Lean proteins

The last quarter of the plate should be filled with lean proteins. This section includes lean beef, lamb, pork, fish, beans, eggs, seeds, soy products, peas, and lentils. The total amount needed will depend on your gender, activity, and age.

Serving size suggestions:

- One ounce of meat, poultry, or fish

- One-half cup of beans

- One egg

- One tablespoon of peanut butter

- One-half ounce of nuts or seeds

The protein section provides some great health benefits. These foods help muscles, cartilage, skin, blood and support enzymes, hormones, and vitamins. The daily protein amount will be based on your energy needs.

These simple tips, when combined with a healthy lifestyle, can make a big difference in your health. If you have questions about your individual needs, please make an appointment to speak with a dietitian.