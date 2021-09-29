Internships and fellowships

The Psychology internship and postdoctoral fellowship training programs are accredited by the American Psychological Association.* The next site visit for the internship program will be in 2023. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next site visit for the postdoctoral program was postponed until 2021.

The VA Palo Alto psychology internship and postdoctoral fellowship training program descriptions, application and selection information, and training staff information are updated yearly in the fall. While some information will change from year to year, please note that the majority of the training program information on this website remains the same and can inform you about the training opportunities available at Palo Alto even before the final updates are posted for the next internship and postdoctoral training year.

VA Palo Alto Health Care System Psychology Training Program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC), which organizes the manner in which offers of internship and acceptances are conducted. We participate in the computer matching program and follow all APPIC policies. We take the guidelines seriously and are committed to implementing them fully.

*Questions related to the program's accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002

Phone: 202-336-5979 / Email: apaaccred@apa.org

Web: https://accreditation.apa.org/

For more information, download the following documents.

Internship applications due by Monday, November 1, 2021. Interview notification emailed by December 15, 2021. Tentative interview dates: December 16-17, 20, and January 4-24 (except January 17).