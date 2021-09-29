Internships and fellowships
VA Palo Alto health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Psychology training
Jeanette Hsu PhD
Director of Training
VA Palo Alto health care
Phone: 650-493-5000 x64743
Email: Jeanette.Hsu@va.gov
The Psychology internship and postdoctoral fellowship training programs are accredited by the American Psychological Association.* The next site visit for the internship program will be in 2023. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next site visit for the postdoctoral program was postponed until 2021.
The VA Palo Alto psychology internship and postdoctoral fellowship training program descriptions, application and selection information, and training staff information are updated yearly in the fall. While some information will change from year to year, please note that the majority of the training program information on this website remains the same and can inform you about the training opportunities available at Palo Alto even before the final updates are posted for the next internship and postdoctoral training year.
VA Palo Alto Health Care System Psychology Training Program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC), which organizes the manner in which offers of internship and acceptances are conducted. We participate in the computer matching program and follow all APPIC policies. We take the guidelines seriously and are committed to implementing them fully.
*Questions related to the program's accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979 / Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: https://accreditation.apa.org/
For more information, download the following documents.
Internship applications due by Monday, November 1, 2021. Interview notification emailed by December 15, 2021. Tentative interview dates: December 16-17, 20, and January 4-24 (except January 17).
Updated 2022-2023 postdoctoral fellowship information will be available by October 18, 2021. Postdoctoral applications for the Clinical Psychology Fellowship Program are due by Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Postdoctoral offers will be made on February 22, 2022. *Note that the Clinical Neuropsychology and Rehabilitation Psychology Fellowship Programs may have different due dates and notification processes.
Psychology predoctoral internship training – behavioral medicine track
Psychology interns who match to the behavioral medicine track will spend half of their time in the Behavioral Medicine Program for the full year. The other half of the time will be spent on 2 external rotations (6 months each; see brochure below for other rotation options).
Within the behavioral medicine rotation, interns are involved in 3 main activities:
- Behavioral medicine seminar series
- Behavioral medicine outpatient clinic
- Multidisciplinary medical specialty clinics (focus clinics)
Download below brochure for more information on the program.
Clinical affiliates – Medical and specialty students
Please read this information carefully, become acquainted with the list of five (5) requirements plus checklist that you will need to download, complete and submit to your designated VA trainees coordinator.
Stanford Medical Students: Your primary coordinator will be LeeAnn Robbins, 650-493-5000, ext. 65881, for initial processing and badging. After you get a badge, you will work with the designated specialty clerkship coordinator at VAPAHCS through your point of contact at Stanford.
Please check the list of VAPAHCS trainees coordinators for questions and/or assistance with the process.
For students coming from schools other than Stanford: The requirements below still apply. Please download the documents, complete them and coordinate with your school to forward these to the corresponding point of contact at VAPAHCS. You must download, complete, and submit the packet with all required documents.
Scan and save each document separately. The title should be your last name in CAPS plus the document name, i.e., SMITH-Fingerprinting Form.
- Postal Mail (must be postmarked no later than the due date)
- Faxed (contact your coordinator for requirement# 4, email copies of the IDs to your coordinator; if you fax them they do not come out clearly)
- Email/Electronic (School secured messaging OK; no Google.docs/DropBox; no Zip files either)
Please follow these instructions when completing, saving and forwarding your documents (especially Mac users):
- After you’ve filled out a PDF form in preview, choose “Print” from the File menu and then use the dialog box’s PDF option to save it to a PDF.
- This converts the information you’ve entered into the forms and turns it into part of the PDF (they call it “rasterizing it”).
- Though the data won’t be edited anymore, PC receiving-users will be able to read/save them.
Thank you in advance for your cooperation; we hope your clinical rotation will be a satisfying, interesting and fun learning experience.
List of requirements:
If you are out-of-state, it is best to go to a nearby VA facility to complete “courtesy fingerprinting”, to get the processing of your application expedited, within 3-4 weeks prior to arrival in California.
Contact a nearby VA facility; ask to be connected with the office that processes fingerprinting at their location (i.e., Human Resources, VA Police, etc.) and make the necessary arrangements.:
- Palo Alto VA fingerprints
- SOI# VA F1
- SON# 1440
Notify your POC/trainees coordinator at VA Palo Alto to inform them you will be completing “courtesy fingerprinting”.
CPRS training for trainees
An online tutorial for the CPRS (Computerized Patient Records System) – the VA's electronic medical record – is available on the web. Please review this prior to your orientation session at VA Palo Alto Health Care System. Tab by tab provides a self-paced overview of the CPRS. While it is not necessary to review every module, those dealing with the cover sheet, medications, orders, and notes contain crucial information needed to function safely and efficiently.
Clinical affiliates – Trainees
Please read this information carefully, become acquainted with the list of five (5) requirements plus checklist that you will need to download, complete and submit to your designated VA trainees coordinator.
You will be working closely with the VA trainees’ coordinator assigned to your specialty or sub-specialty during this process. This individual will guide you and will serve as liaison with the offices of Human Resources-Staffing and Human Resources-Personnel Security, assisting you during the onboarding process.
Please feel free to contact your coordinator to ask any questions you may have to ensure your completion of the process is a successful one.
For trainees returning under a different appointment, (i.e., previously medicine interns, returning as anesthesia categorical interns-residents, or fellows), you will be required to submit a new packet with all the forms listed under “requirements” below (including checklist). The VA authorizes your rotations as a clinical trainee based on the “role” that you will be appointed under, and you may be required to re-fingerprint if your VA ID badge has already expired. Please work with your designated coordinator to get this documentation submitted. Thank you!
List of requirements (Requirements/forms will be updated in early 2022):
- VAPAHCS requirements checklist
- Requirement #1 – VA CABS fingerprinting form
- Requirement #2 – OF306 Declaration for federal employment
- Requirement #3 – Mandatory training for trainees, instructions
- Requirement #4 – Documents required for VA ID
- Requirement #5 - VAF 10-2850d Application for health professions trainees
Recreation therapy internship program
Lindsay Conner MS, CTRS
Clinical Education Coordinator - RTS
VA Palo Alto health care
Phone: 650-493-5000 Ext. 24230
Email: Lindsay.Conner@va.gov
The Recreation therapy service at VAPAHCS offers exciting internship opportunities year-round for students nationwide pursuing a degree in recreation therapy. Interns will be placed in a dynamic internship experience with unique opportunities for personal and professional growth. The VAPAHCS recreation therapy service employs 70+ staff who bring valuable experience and knowledge to support the internship experience. At the conclusion of the internship, the goal is for students to feel confident and prepared to start their recreation therapy career in a clinical setting. Internship opportunities vary each semester and are available within many programs, including mental health, polytrauma, rehabilitation, fitness/wellness clinic, and long-term care settings.
Please note: The VAPAHCS internship positions are full-time, 40 hours per week for 16 weeks.
To qualify for an internship at VAPAHCS:
- Verify that there is an affiliation agreement in place with the university;
- Complete a minimum of 400 practicum/work hours within a therapeutic recreation setting or related area;
- Ensure completion of all required therapeutic recreation coursework outlined by the university.
Please include all of the following documents in your application packet:
- Cover letter with resume
- Two letters of recommendation (one from a professor, one from a professional within the field of recreation therapy)
- Unofficial current class transcript, or a class guide detailing a completion of all required course work
- Completed application for RTS internship (download form below)
Mail application packets to:
Lindsay Conner, MS, CTRS
VA Palo Alto Health Care System
Recreation Therapy Service (11K)
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Deadline for internship applications:
- May 1 for a fall internship (Sep-Dec)
- September 1 for a winter/spring internship (Jan-May)
- January 1 for a summer internship (May-Sep)
Procedure for the selection of an intern:
- Internship coordinator will review all required documents submitted by students as delineated above and coordinate internship interviews if appropriate.
- Student will complete an interview with potential internship supervisors.
- The student will be notified and congratulated by the internship supervisor via email and/or telephone. While a student may select our agency for internship, it is not a guarantee of placement until the agency has officially confirmed with the university proper placement.
- Upon acceptance into this program, the student will need to complete a physical, TB testing, and fingerprinting/background check by our VA or a VA in your area (we will arrange for this).
PLEASE NOTE:
- We require a minimum of 16 weeks for an internship but are happy to meet the university’s standards if they require a longer time frame.
- Interns are responsible for securing their own housing. We are happy to make suggestions for “safe” areas.
- Unfortunately, we cannot offer a stipend.
Recreation therapy practicum student program
Lindsay Conner MS, CTRS
Clinical Education Coordinator - RTS
VA Palo Alto health care
Phone: 650-493-5000 Ext. 24230
Email: Lindsay.Conner@va.gov
Recreation Therapy Service (RTS) trains and utilizes practicum students to further the student's learning and assist with delivery of services throughout the health care system. The policy defines the orientation process, supervision of students, their role, and guidelines within the service.
The practicum student program is an opportunity for students to observe recreation/art or music therapists in their clinical practice treating Veterans and gain supervised experience observing and conducting treatment interventions.
- Practicum students shadow therapists through their normal routines; this may include conducting assessments, treatment planning, therapeutic intervention, clinical documentation, program design, implementation, and evaluation.
- Through the practicum program students are exposed to a variety of settings, specialty programs and populations and medical record documentation requirements. They are introduced to the recovery-oriented and evidence-based practices and modalities used by recreation and creative arts therapists for specific populations/programs within VAPAHCS.
- Practicum students are expected to be directly observing the therapist, not providing support services such as filing, cleaning or organizing.
- Deadlines for contacting Lindsay Conner for orientation:
- March 15 for summer hours
- July 15 for fall hours
- October 15 for spring hours
Practicum students are responsible for:
- Meeting with the practicum coordinator and completing the RTS application and orientation
- Completing VA Voluntary Service (VAVS) application and orientation
- Communicating their practicum requirements of their university to the RTS practicum coordinator
- Communicating effectively and in a timely manner. Communicate any concerns to the therapist, practicum coordinator, or RTS supervisor
- Following guidance and direction given by their RTS supervisor
- Being punctual and arriving at the correct location for shadowing
- Adhering to the dress code for each individual program
- Knowing and adhering to confidentiality laws and procedures
- Officially tracking their hours through Voluntary Service.
The individual university retains supervision of the students' academic process.