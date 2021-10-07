Clinical affiliates - Medical and specialty students

Stanford Medical Students: Your primary coordinator will be LeeAnn Robbins, 650-493-5000, ext. 65881, for initial processing and badging. After you get a badge, you will work with the designated specialty clerkship coordinator at VAPAHCS through your point of contact at Stanford.

Please check the list of VAPAHCS trainees coordinators for questions and/or assistance with the process.

For students coming from schools other than Stanford: The requirements below still apply. Please download the documents, complete them and coordinate with your school to forward these to the corresponding point of contact at VAPAHCS. You must download, complete, and submit the packet with all required documents.

Scan and save each document separately. The title should be your last name in CAPS plus the document name, i.e., SMITH-Fingerprinting Form.

Postal mail (must be postmarked no later than the due date)

(must be postmarked no later than the due date) Faxed (contact your coordinator for requirement# 4, email copies of the IDs to your coordinator; if you fax them they do not come out clearly)

(contact your coordinator for requirement# 4, email copies of the IDs to your coordinator; if you fax them they do not come out clearly) Email/Electronic (School secured messaging OK; no Google.docs/DropBox; no Zip files either)

Please follow these instructions when completing, saving and forwarding your documents (especially Mac users):

After you’ve filled out a PDF form in preview, choose “Print” from the File menu and then use the dialog box’s PDF option to save it to a PDF.

This converts the information you’ve entered into the forms and turns it into part of the PDF (they call it “rasterizing it”).

Though the data won’t be edited anymore, PC receiving-users will be able to read/save them.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation; we hope your clinical rotation will be a satisfying, interesting and fun learning experience.

List of requirements: