Clinical affiliates - Trainees

You will be working closely with the VA trainees’ coordinator assigned to your specialty or sub-specialty during this process. This individual will guide you and will serve as liaison with the offices of Human Resources-Staffing and Human Resources-Personnel Security, assisting you during the onboarding process.

Please feel free to contact your coordinator to ask any questions you may have to ensure your completion of the process is a successful one.

For trainees returning under a different appointment, (i.e., previously medicine interns, returning as anesthesia categorical interns-residents, or fellows), you will be required to submit a new packet with all the forms listed under “requirements” below (including checklist). VA authorizes your rotations as a clinical trainee based on the “role” that you will be appointed under, and you may be required to re-fingerprint if your VA ID badge has already expired. Please work with your designated coordinator to get this documentation submitted. Thank you!

List of requirements: