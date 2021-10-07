Clinical affiliates - Trainees
Please read this information carefully, become acquainted with the list of 5 requirements plus checklist that you will need to download, complete and submit to your designated VA trainees coordinator.
You will be working closely with the VA trainees’ coordinator assigned to your specialty or sub-specialty during this process. This individual will guide you and will serve as liaison with the offices of Human Resources-Staffing and Human Resources-Personnel Security, assisting you during the onboarding process.
Please feel free to contact your coordinator to ask any questions you may have to ensure your completion of the process is a successful one.
For trainees returning under a different appointment, (i.e., previously medicine interns, returning as anesthesia categorical interns-residents, or fellows), you will be required to submit a new packet with all the forms listed under “requirements” below (including checklist). VA authorizes your rotations as a clinical trainee based on the “role” that you will be appointed under, and you may be required to re-fingerprint if your VA ID badge has already expired. Please work with your designated coordinator to get this documentation submitted. Thank you!
List of requirements:
If you are out-of-state, it is best to go to a nearby VA facility to complete “courtesy fingerprinting”, to get the processing of your application expedited, within 3-4 weeks prior to arrival in California.
Contact a nearby VA facility; ask to be connected with the office that processes fingerprinting at their location (i.e., Human Resources, VA Police, etc.) and make the necessary arrangements.:
- Palo Alto VA fingerprints
- SOI# VA F1
- SON# 1440
Notify your POC/trainees coordinator at VA Palo Alto to inform them you will be completing “courtesy fingerprinting”.
CPRS training for trainees
An online tutorial for the CPRS (Computerized Patient Records System) – the VA's electronic medical record – is available on the web. Please review this prior to your orientation session at VA Palo Alto Health Care System. Tab by tab provides a self-paced overview of the CPRS. While it is not necessary to review every module, those dealing with the cover sheet, medications, orders, and notes contain crucial information needed to function safely and efficiently.