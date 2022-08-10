Dental General Practice Residency Program
The objective of the 52-week General Practice Residency (GPR) program is to provide advanced training in clinical and hospital dentistry beyond the level of pre-doctoral education.
Points of contact
Sara Ceglio DMD, MPH, MS
GPR Program Director
VA Palo Alto health care
Email: sara.ceglio@va.gov
Patricia Arrieche PhD
Administrative Officer
VA Palo Alto health care
Email: patricia.arrieche@va.gov
About the program
The GPR program is intended to enhance the residents’ ability to formulate a well-planned, well-sequenced treatment plan which integrates the various medical disciplines and dental specialties into the practice of advanced general dentistry. It provides the new dental graduate with clinical experience in general dentistry as practiced in a hospital setting. Particular emphasis is placed on the dental management of patients with systemic disease and the relationship of medical disorders to oral health.
The GPR resident will receive advanced training in the recognized dental specialties and various medical services. The teaching staff consists of general practitioners and board-eligible or certified dental specialists representing a broad spectrum of dental expertise.
This hospital-based program will enhance resident communication with adjunct health care professionals in the management of patients, advance dental and medical knowledge, and augment skills in clinical dentistry. It will provide clinical experience and training in preventive dentistry, implantology, operative, fixed, and removable prosthodontics, periodontics, endodontics, oral surgery, and oral pathology.
Off-service assignments include rotations to Anesthesia Service, Medicine, and Stanford University Medical Center.
Residents will receive didactic training in implantology, oral pathology, oral surgery, physical diagnosis, endodontics, and periodontics. They will have an opportunity to present and discuss their treatment plans and completed restorative cases through a variety of seminars.
The General Practice Residency Program is fully accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation / American Dental Association.
Learn more about the program
- To obtain a level of confidence and knowledge in a multidisciplinary approach to treating medically compromised, complex patients, including those with special needs, in a hospital setting
- To enhance treatment planning skills for medically, psychologically, and physically compromised patients
- To develop effective and competent practitioners, and enhance their skills and experiences in clinical general dentistry beyond the level of pre-doctoral training
- To enhance knowledge of complex medical disorders and illnesses, and the interrelationship with oral disease and dental care
- To provide opportunities and encourage participation in community service.
Resident salaries are established annually. Currently, the salary is $62,487 for the 1-year residency.
Residents are provided a scrub card to access 3 pairs of scrubs that can be returned and laundered daily.
Residents are eligible for health insurance benefits through VA. The federal government covers professional liability for VA dental residents on-site at VA Palo Alto, and during off-site rotations assigned by the program director.
VA Palo Alto Dental Service is open for patient care from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Resident tour of duty is defined as the amount of time required to complete the education needs of the resident and the dental care needs of the patient, not to exceed 80 hours per week.
Portions of didactic instruction may take place prior to 8:00 a.m. or after 4:30 p.m. On-call residents are responsible for the care of all after-hours and weekend emergency calls. Staff attendings are available for after-hours calls.
This program is a participant in the Postdoctoral Application Support Service of the American Association of Dental Schools (PASS).
Please submit all application materials, unless otherwise directed, through the PASS portal.