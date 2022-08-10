Dental General Practice Residency Program

The GPR program is intended to enhance the residents’ ability to formulate a well-planned, well-sequenced treatment plan which integrates the various medical disciplines and dental specialties into the practice of advanced general dentistry. It provides the new dental graduate with clinical experience in general dentistry as practiced in a hospital setting. Particular emphasis is placed on the dental management of patients with systemic disease and the relationship of medical disorders to oral health.

The GPR resident will receive advanced training in the recognized dental specialties and various medical services. The teaching staff consists of general practitioners and board-eligible or certified dental specialists representing a broad spectrum of dental expertise.

This hospital-based program will enhance resident communication with adjunct health care professionals in the management of patients, advance dental and medical knowledge, and augment skills in clinical dentistry. It will provide clinical experience and training in preventive dentistry, implantology, operative, fixed, and removable prosthodontics, periodontics, endodontics, oral surgery, and oral pathology.

Off-service assignments include rotations to Anesthesia Service, Medicine, and Stanford University Medical Center.

Residents will receive didactic training in implantology, oral pathology, oral surgery, physical diagnosis, endodontics, and periodontics. They will have an opportunity to present and discuss their treatment plans and completed restorative cases through a variety of seminars.

The General Practice Residency Program is fully accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation / American Dental Association.