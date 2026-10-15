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National Center for PTSD Postdoctoral Fellowship in Clinical Psychology (VA Advanced Fellowship Program in Mental Illness Research & Treatment)

The National Center for PTSD Dissemination & Training Division’s Postdoctoral Fellowship in Clinical Psychology (VA Advanced Fellowship Program in Mental Illness Research & Treatment) is a 2-year program sponsored by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations.

Sarra Nazem

Sarra Nazem PhD

Fellowship Director - National Center for PTSD, D&T Division

VA Palo Alto health care

Email: Sarra.Nazem@va.gov

Ella Koosis

Ella Koosis MPH

Fellowship Program Manager - National Center for PTSD, D&T Division

VA Palo Alto health care

Email: Ella.Koosis@va.gov

The NCPTSD D&T Postdoctoral Fellowship in Clinical Psychology is accredited by the American Psychological Association. *The next site visit for the postdoctoral fellowship program will be in 2035.

Learn more about the National Center for PTSD

All application materials must be received on or before November 23, 2026. Virtual interviews will be offered on December 4, 2026, and December 7, 2026. Please download our brochure to learn more about the program and application process.

Application materials

* APA Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

Questions related to the accredited status of any of these programs should be directed to:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002

Phone: 202-336-5979 / Email: apaaccred@apa.org

Web: https://accreditation.apa.org

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