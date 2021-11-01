 Skip to Content

National Center for PTSD - VA Advanced Fellowship Program in Mental Illness Research and Treatment at VAPAHCS

The NCPTSD D&T Postdoctoral Fellowship Program is a 2-year program sponsored by the Office of Academic Affiliations, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and provides an academic affiliation with the Stanford University School of Medicine.

Marylene Cloitre Ph.D.

Fellowship Director

VA Palo Alto health care

Email: Marylene.Cloitre@va.gov

Ella Koosis MPH

Fellowship Program Manager

VA Palo Alto health care

Email: Ella.Koosis@va.gov

The NCPTSD D&T Postdoctoral Fellowship Program is accredited by the American Psychological Association.

Learn more about the National Center for PTSD

Applications are due December 1, 2021. Please download our brochure to learn more about the program and application process.

Application materials

Postdoctoral fellowship brochure and application requirements (2022-2023) (PDF)
Postdoctoral residency admissions, support, and initial placement data (2022-2023) (PDF)
