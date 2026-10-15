National Center for PTSD Postdoctoral Fellowship in Clinical Psychology (VA Advanced Fellowship Program in Mental Illness Research & Treatment)
The National Center for PTSD Dissemination & Training Division’s Postdoctoral Fellowship in Clinical Psychology (VA Advanced Fellowship Program in Mental Illness Research & Treatment) is a 2-year program sponsored by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations.
Sarra Nazem PhD
Fellowship Director - National Center for PTSD, D&T Division
VA Palo Alto health care
Email: Sarra.Nazem@va.gov
Ella Koosis MPH
Fellowship Program Manager - National Center for PTSD, D&T Division
VA Palo Alto health care
Email: Ella.Koosis@va.gov
The NCPTSD D&T Postdoctoral Fellowship in Clinical Psychology is accredited by the American Psychological Association. *The next site visit for the postdoctoral fellowship program will be in 2035.
Learn more about the National Center for PTSD
All application materials must be received on or before November 23, 2026. Virtual interviews will be offered on December 4, 2026, and December 7, 2026. Please download our brochure to learn more about the program and application process.
Application materials
* APA Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
Questions related to the accredited status of any of these programs should be directed to:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979 / Email: apaaccred@apa.org