National Center for PTSD - VA Advanced Fellowship Program in Mental Illness Research and Treatment at VAPAHCS
The NCPTSD D&T Postdoctoral Fellowship Program is a 2-year program sponsored by the Office of Academic Affiliations, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and provides an academic affiliation with the Stanford University School of Medicine.
Marylene Cloitre Ph.D.
Fellowship Director
VA Palo Alto health care
Email: Marylene.Cloitre@va.gov
Ella Koosis MPH
Fellowship Program Manager
VA Palo Alto health care
Email: Ella.Koosis@va.gov
The NCPTSD D&T Postdoctoral Fellowship Program is accredited by the American Psychological Association.
Learn more about the National Center for PTSD
Applications are due December 1, 2021. Please download our brochure to learn more about the program and application process.