Nursing training and residency programs
VA Palo Alto health care has a variety of training opportunities at different levels for aspiring new nurses and nursing students who seek fulfilling careers improving the lives of those who've served our nation.
Student nurse technician (SNT)
The student nurse technician (SNT) works and learns under the supervision of a registered nurse (RN) while attending nursing school.
The SNT program is an opportunity to practice in a dynamic environment while exploring the world of VA. The SNT will gain clinical experience and develop fundamental nursing skills in a hospital setting. You will be part of an interdisciplinary team, providing direct patient care to Veterans and learning skills such as communication and time management. The flexible scheduling ensures that you can balance your work with school commitments.
To apply for the Student Nurse Technician program, you'll need to send your resume, application form, and email request to v21palnurserecruiter@va.gov when the application period opens. You will also need to verify your acceptance to a nursing school as part of the application process. After interviews, candidates will need to complete a background check and occupational health screening before they start, and participate in the seasonal flu and COVID vaccination program at VA.
Eligible applicants
- U.S. citizens by birth or naturalization (U.S. Veterans are considered first among all equally qualified candidates)
- Current nursing students who have completed or are within one semester of completing their junior year of a bachelor's degree from a nationally accredited school for nursing science with either ACEN or CCNE accreditation
How to apply
For inquiries on how to apply, please contact the Nurse Recruiter’s Office or check usajobs.gov for job postings.
Contact information
Nurse Recruiters Office
3801 Miranda Avenue (118)
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Phone: 650-694-2300 or 650-496-2500
Email: v21palnurserecruiter@va.gov
VA-STEP program
The VA-STEP program offers students the chance to start working at VA before graduation, and earning a salary while they learn to develop understanding, confidence, and competencies in the care of our nation's Veterans.
This program provides outstanding students with an opportunity to gain competency in clinical nursing at an approved VA medical facility. This will include learning through lectures, practice with a mentor, and participation in clinical conferences.
Eligible applicants
- U.S. citizens by birth or naturalization (U.S. Veterans are considered first among all equally qualified candidates)
- Current nursing students who have completed or are within one semester of completing their junior year of a bachelor's degree from a nationally accredited school for nursing science with either ACEN or CCNE accreditation
- Must be willing to have a background / suitability investigation
- Must be willing to work at VA after graduation
- Students must complete 400 hours of work before graduating from their education program
- Must have a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 out of 4.0
- Currently in good academic standing, as defined by the school the student is attending, leading to graduation and NCLEX certification
How to apply
For inquiries on how to apply, please contact the Nurse Recruiter’s Office or check usajobs.gov for job postings.
Contact information
Nurse Recruiters Office
3801 Miranda Avenue (118)
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Phone: 650-694-2300 or 650-496-2500
Email: v21palnurserecruiter@va.gov
RN Transition to Practice (RNTTP) residency program
Are you a recent or soon-to-be graduate of a bachelor's or associate's nursing degree program that is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) or the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE)? Do you have less than one year of experience as a licensed Registered Nurse (RN)? If so, then VA's Registered Nurse Transition To Practice (RNTTP) residency program is designed specifically for you!
Program mission
The VA Palo Alto RN Transition to Practice (RNTTP) Program is a 12-month, employee-based entry-to-practice nurse residency program. The program mission is to bridge nursing academic education and professional nursing practice. It is designed to support nurse residents as they transition from entry-level beginner nurses to competent professional nurses. The overarching goal is to provide safe, high-quality care for Veterans. The mission serves to provide a program that assists nurse residents in developing their decision-making skills related to clinical judgment and performance, implementing strategies to incorporate evidence-based practice into patient care, enhancing clinical leadership skills, and formulating an individual career plan to promote a lifelong commitment to professional nursing.
Program goals
- Recruit qualified RN candidates for selection and acceptance for positions in the RNTTP Residency program
- Retain the employment of nurse residents after successful completion of the RNTTP program
- Develop a competent, highly skilled, and engaged RN workforce prepared to deliver safe, high-quality care in a complex practice environment
- Promote leadership development of nurse residents
- Facilitate the lifelong learning and professional development of nurse residents
Program outcomes
At the end of the RNTTP program, nurse residents will demonstrate:
- Successful transition from an entry-level beginner nurse to a competent professional nurse to provide safe and high-quality care
- Development of effective critical thinking and decision-making skills in various clinical scenarios
- Development of clinical leadership skills at the point of patient care
- Incorporation of evidence-based practice into their professional practice
- Collaboration and support as a member of the interprofessional health care team
- Satisfaction with their choice of nursing as a profession and career choice
- Development of an individual career plan to promote a lifelong commitment to professional nursing
Program at a glance
- Phase 1 (Months 0-3): Weekly didactic classes and experiential learning focus on unit orientation, skills acquisition, clinical competency development, and role transition
- Phase 2 (Months 4-9): Biweekly didactic classes and experiential experiences focus on continuous clinical competency development, critical thinking and clinical decision-making improvement, role transition, and integration of evidence-based practice
- Phase 3 (Months 10-12): Monthly didactic classes and experiential learning focus on continuous clinical competency development, leadership development, career planning, and professional development
Eligible applicants
- First RN role and/or have less than one year of RN experience
- Graduate of a school of professional nursing that is approved by the appropriate state accrediting agency and accredited by one of the following accrediting bodies at the time the applicant completed the program: The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) or The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE)
- No longer than 12 months shall elapse from the time of graduation from the prelicensure nursing program to admission into the residency program. Health care organizations may consider factors such as personal or family commitments, military deployment, and other special circumstances when considering exceptions to this 12-month timeframe
- Diploma, associate, baccalaureate, and/or master’s degree prepared entry into practice as a registered nurse
- Current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a graduate professional nurse in a State, Territory, or Commonwealth (i.e., Puerto Rico) of the United States, or the District of Columbia
- In addition, all applicants must meet the basic requirements outlined in the Nursing Qualification Standards in VA Handbook 5005/160
How to apply
For inquiries on how to apply, please contact the Nurse Recruiter’s Office or check usajobs.gov for job postings.
Contact information
Nurse Recruiters Office
3801 Miranda Avenue (118)
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Phone: 650-694-2300 or 650-496-2500
Email: v21palnurserecruiter@va.gov