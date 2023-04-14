Nursing internships and VA-STEP
VA Palo Alto health care has a variety of internships and training opportunities at different levels for aspiring new nurses who seek fulfilling careers improving the lives of those who've served our nation.
Student nurse technician (SNT)
The student nurse technician (SNT) works and learns under the supervision of a registered nurse (RN) while attending nursing school.
The SNT program is an opportunity to practice in a dynamic environment while exploring the world of VA. The SNT will gain clinical experience and develop fundamental nursing skills in a hospital setting. You will be part of an interdisciplinary team, providing direct patient care to Veterans and learning skills such as communication and time management. The flexible scheduling ensures that you can balance your work with school commitments.
To apply for the Student Nurse Technician program, you'll need to send your resume, application form, and email request to v21palnurserecruiter@va.gov when the application period opens. This is expected to be in early spring 2024. You will also need to verify your acceptance to a nursing school as part of the application process. After interviews, candidates will need to complete a background check and occupational health screening before they start, and participate in the seasonal flu and COVID vaccination program at VA.
Eligible applicants
- U.S. citizens by birth or naturalization (U.S. Veterans are considered first among all equally qualified candidates)
- Current nursing students who have completed or are within one semester of completing their junior year of a bachelor's degree from a nationally accredited school for nursing science with either ACEN or CCNE accreditation
How to apply
Applications for the 2024 SNT program will be available on usajobs.gov in early spring 2024.
Contact information
Nurse Recruiters Office
1776 Old Middlefield Way (118)
Mountain View, CA 94043
Phone: 650-694-2300
Email: v21palnurserecruiter@va.gov
Dr. Janice Sanders, DNP, RN-BC, PMHNP-BC, CCM
Nurse Faculty – VA-STEP (formerly VALOR) Program and Student Nurse Technician Coordinator
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94304
VA-STEP program
The VA-STEP program offers students the chance to start working at VA before graduation, and earning a salary while they learn to develop understanding, confidence, and competencies in the care of our nation's Veterans.
This externship program provides outstanding students with an opportunity to gain competency in clinical nursing at an approved VA medical facility. This will include learning through lectures, practice with a mentor, and participation in clinical conferences.
Eligible applicants
- U.S. citizens by birth or naturalization (U.S. Veterans are considered first among all equally qualified candidates)
- Current nursing students who have completed or are within one semester of completing their junior year of a bachelor's degree from a nationally accredited school for nursing science with either ACEN or CCNE accreditation
- Must be willing to have a background / suitability investigation
- Must be willing to work at VA after graduation
- Students must complete 400 hours of work before graduating from their education program
- Must have a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 out of 4.0
- Currently in good academic standing, as defined by the school the student is attending, leading to graduation and NCLEX certification
How to apply
Applications for the 2024 VA-STEP program will be available on usajobs.gov in February 2024. The expected start date for the program is June 2024.
RN Transition to Practice (RNTTP) residency program
Are you a recent or soon-to-be graduate of a bachelor's or associate's nursing degree program that is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) or the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE)? Do you have less than one year of experience as a licensed Registered Nurse (RN)? If so, then VA's Registered Nurse Transition To Practice (RNTTP) residency program was designed specifically for you!
VA's RNTTP residency is a 12-month program designed to help post-graduate registered nurses (RNs) transition from the academic world to a complex practice environment. The program provides a comprehensive 12-month curriculum that covers clinical, leadership, and professional elements. This curriculum contains both theoretical and practical components to help you develop your skills.
Eligible applicants
- First RN role and/or have less than one year of RN experience
- Must have graduated from a nursing school that was approved by the state's accreditation agency and recognized by either ACEN or CCNE at the time the program was completed.
- Must have completed any of the following: a diploma, an associate degree, a bachelor's degree, and/or a master's degree preparing entry into practice as a registered nurse
- Must have a current, valid and unrestricted registration as a graduate professional nurse in any U.S. state, territory, or commonwealth such as Puerto Rico, or the District of Columbia
How to apply
Applications for the 2024 RNTTP residency program will be available on usajobs.gov.
Lihua Liu, MS, MBBS, RN, NPD-BC, NPDA-BC, CCRN-K
RN Transition to Practice Program Director
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94304