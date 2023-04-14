Student nurse technician (SNT)

The student nurse technician (SNT) works and learns under the supervision of a registered nurse (RN) while attending nursing school.

The SNT program is an opportunity to practice in a dynamic environment while exploring the world of VA. The SNT will gain clinical experience and develop fundamental nursing skills in a hospital setting. You will be part of an interdisciplinary team, providing direct patient care to Veterans and learning skills such as communication and time management. The flexible scheduling ensures that you can balance your work with school commitments.

To apply for the Student Nurse Technician program, you'll need to send your resume, application form, and email request to v21palnurserecruiter@va.gov when the application period opens. This is expected to be in early spring 2024. You will also need to verify your acceptance to a nursing school as part of the application process. After interviews, candidates will need to complete a background check and occupational health screening before they start, and participate in the seasonal flu and COVID vaccination program at VA.

Eligible applicants

U.S. citizens by birth or naturalization (U.S. Veterans are considered first among all equally qualified candidates)

Current nursing students who have completed or are within one semester of completing their junior year of a bachelor's degree from a nationally accredited school for nursing science with either ACEN or CCNE accreditation

How to apply

Applications for the 2024 SNT program will be available on usajobs.gov in early spring 2024.

Nurse Recruiters Office

1776 Old Middlefield Way (118)

Mountain View, CA 94043

Phone: 650-694-2300

Email: v21palnurserecruiter@va.gov

Dr. Janice Sanders, DNP, RN-BC, PMHNP-BC, CCM

Nurse Faculty – VA-STEP (formerly VALOR) Program and Student Nurse Technician Coordinator

3801 Miranda Avenue

Palo Alto, CA 94304