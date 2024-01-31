Physical Therapy Residency in Geriatrics Program

The program has accreditation from the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship.

A single resident is chosen each academic year. Residents receive mentoring in a wide variety of clinical settings from a faculty of experienced clinicians that include 5 physical therapists with board-certified clinical specialization in geriatrics.

Graduates of the residency are eligible to sit for the geriatric clinical specialist exam.

Application for the program is through the Residency and Fellowship Physical Therapy Centralized Application Service (RF-PTCAS). The application period closes each year on March 15.

Program outcomes:

3/3 = 100% of graduates passed board specialty exam

4/4 = 100% of residents have successfully graduated program

For more information, contact:

Joy Caguimbaga PT, DPT

Director, VA Palo Alto PT Residency in Geriatrics

650-493-5000 ext. 27896

joy.caguimbaga@va.gov