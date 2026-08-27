Psychology training program

Psychology internship training program

Jeanette Hsu, Ph.D., Director of Internship Training

The Psychology internship training program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.* See contact information below. The next site visit for the internship program will be in 2035. The internship program at VA Palo Alto is also a member of the Academy of Psychological Clinical Science.

Applications are due by November 1, 2026.

Interview notifications will be emailed by December 11, 2026. Virtual interviews will be offered from mid-December 2026 through January 22, 2027. The updated 2027-2028 training program brochure will be available by September 15, 2026.