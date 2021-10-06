 Skip to Content
Psychology training program

VA Palo Alto health care offers psychology interns and postdoctoral fellows a wide range of psychology training across our complex health care system.

Psychology training leadership and supervisors

Jeanette Hsu

Jeanette Hsu PhD

Director of Internship Training

VA Palo Alto health care

Phone: 650-493-5000 x64743

Email: Jeanette.Hsu@va.gov

Jessica Lohnberg

Jessica Lohnberg Ph.D.

Director of Postdoctoral Training

VA Palo Alto health care

Phone: 650-493-5000 x67004

Email: Jessica.Lohnberg@va.gov

William Faustman

William Faustman Ph.D.

Postdoctoral Coordinator

VA Palo Alto health care

Phone: 650-493-5000 x64950

Email: William.Faustman@va.gov

Alexandra (Sasha) Jouk

Alexandra (Sasha) Jouk Ph.D.

Assistant Training Director, Rehabilitation Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program

VA Palo Alto health care

Phone: 650-493-5000 x67949

Email: Alexandra.Jouk@va.gov

Lisa Kinoshita

Lisa Kinoshita Ph.D.

Assistant Training Director, Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program

VA Palo Alto health care

Phone: 650-493-5000 x65633

Email: Lisa.Kinoshita@va.gov

Psychology internship training program

Jeanette Hsu, Ph.D., Director of Internship Training

The Psychology internship training program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.* See contact information below. The next site visit for the internship program will be in 2023. The internship program at VA Palo Alto is also a member of the Academy of Psychological Clinical Science.

Applications due: Monday, November 1, 2021

Interview notifications will be emailed by December 15, 2021. Virtual interviews will be offered on: December 16-17, 20, and January 4-24 (except January 17).

View brochure for program details

APPIC internship match numbers

General internship: 114711
Geriatric Neuropsychology: 114712
Geropsychology: 114713
Behavioral Medicine: 114714
Clinical Neuropsychology: 114715

Internship training – Behavioral Medicine Track

Psychology interns who match to the behavioral medicine track will spend half of their time in the Behavioral Medicine Program for the full year. The other half of the time will be spent on 2 external rotations (6 months each; see brochure below for other rotation options).

Within the behavioral medicine rotation, interns are involved in 3 main activities:

  • Behavioral medicine seminar series
  • Behavioral medicine outpatient clinic
  • Multidisciplinary medical specialty clinics (focus clinics)

Download the brochure for more information about Behavioral Medicine track training

Psychology postdoctoral fellowship training programs

Jessica Lohnberg, Ph.D., Director of Postdoctoral Training

VA Palo Alto health care has 3 separately APA-accredited psychology postdoctoral fellowship programs:

  1. Clinical psychology postdoctoral fellowship program (7 different focus areas):
    Behavioral medicine
    Clinical geropsychology
    Continuum of care for addictive behaviors, trauma, and co-occurring disorders
    Couples and family systems
    Palliative care
    Post-traumatic stress disorder
    Psychosocial rehabilitation
  2. Rehabilitation psychology postdoctoral fellowship program (2-year specialty accredited program)
  3. Clinical neuropsychology postdoctoral fellowship program (2-year specialty accredited)

Clinical psychology postdoctoral fellowship program

William Faustman, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Coordinator

The Clinical psychology postdoctoral fellowship program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.* Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the planned 2020 site visit for the postdoctoral program was postponed until 2021 and was conducted in May 2021.

Application deadline: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Postdoctoral offers will be made on February 22, 2022.

View brochure for program details:

Postdoctoral fellowship brochure and application requirements for 2021-2022 (PDF)

Rehabilitation psychology postdoctoral fellowship training program

Alexandra (Sasha) Jouk, Ph.D., Assistant Training Director for the Rehabilitation Psychology Fellowship Training Program

The rehabilitation psychology postdoctoral fellowship program is specialty-accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.* The next site visit for the fellowship program will be in 2029.

Application deadline: Friday, December 10, 2021

Postdoctoral offers will be made on February 22, 2022.

View brochure for program details:

Rehabilitation psychology postdoctoral fellowship program (PDF)

Clinical neuropsychology postdoctoral fellowship program

Lisa Kinoshita, Ph.D., Assistant Training Director for the Clinical Neuropsychology Fellowship Program

The clinical neuropsychology postdoctoral fellowship program is specialty-accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.* The next site visit for the fellowship program will be in 2029.

Application Deadline: Friday, November 12, 2021.

View brochure for program details:

Clinical neuropsychology postdoctoral fellowship training (PDF)

*APA Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

Questions related to the program's accredited status should be directed to:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979 / Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: https://accreditation.apa.org/

