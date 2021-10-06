Psychology training program
VA Palo Alto health care offers psychology interns and postdoctoral fellows a wide range of psychology training across our complex health care system.
Psychology training leadership and supervisors
Jeanette Hsu PhD
Director of Internship Training
VA Palo Alto health care
Phone: 650-493-5000 x64743
Email: Jeanette.Hsu@va.gov
Jessica Lohnberg Ph.D.
Director of Postdoctoral Training
VA Palo Alto health care
Phone: 650-493-5000 x67004
Email: Jessica.Lohnberg@va.gov
William Faustman Ph.D.
Postdoctoral Coordinator
VA Palo Alto health care
Phone: 650-493-5000 x64950
Email: William.Faustman@va.gov
Alexandra (Sasha) Jouk Ph.D.
Assistant Training Director, Rehabilitation Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program
VA Palo Alto health care
Phone: 650-493-5000 x67949
Email: Alexandra.Jouk@va.gov
Lisa Kinoshita Ph.D.
Assistant Training Director, Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program
VA Palo Alto health care
Phone: 650-493-5000 x65633
Email: Lisa.Kinoshita@va.gov
Psychology internship training program
Jeanette Hsu, Ph.D., Director of Internship Training
The Psychology internship training program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.* See contact information below. The next site visit for the internship program will be in 2023. The internship program at VA Palo Alto is also a member of the Academy of Psychological Clinical Science.
Applications due: Monday, November 1, 2021
Interview notifications will be emailed by December 15, 2021. Virtual interviews will be offered on: December 16-17, 20, and January 4-24 (except January 17).
View brochure for program details
APPIC internship match numbers
General internship: 114711
Geriatric Neuropsychology: 114712
Geropsychology: 114713
Behavioral Medicine: 114714
Clinical Neuropsychology: 114715
Internship training – Behavioral Medicine Track
Psychology interns who match to the behavioral medicine track will spend half of their time in the Behavioral Medicine Program for the full year. The other half of the time will be spent on 2 external rotations (6 months each; see brochure below for other rotation options).
Within the behavioral medicine rotation, interns are involved in 3 main activities:
- Behavioral medicine seminar series
- Behavioral medicine outpatient clinic
- Multidisciplinary medical specialty clinics (focus clinics)
Download the brochure for more information about Behavioral Medicine track training
Psychology postdoctoral fellowship training programs
Jessica Lohnberg, Ph.D., Director of Postdoctoral Training
VA Palo Alto health care has 3 separately APA-accredited psychology postdoctoral fellowship programs:
- Clinical psychology postdoctoral fellowship program (7 different focus areas):
Behavioral medicine
Clinical geropsychology
Continuum of care for addictive behaviors, trauma, and co-occurring disorders
Couples and family systems
Palliative care
Post-traumatic stress disorder
Psychosocial rehabilitation
- Rehabilitation psychology postdoctoral fellowship program (2-year specialty accredited program)
- Clinical neuropsychology postdoctoral fellowship program (2-year specialty accredited)
Clinical psychology postdoctoral fellowship program
William Faustman, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Coordinator
The Clinical psychology postdoctoral fellowship program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.* Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the planned 2020 site visit for the postdoctoral program was postponed until 2021 and was conducted in May 2021.
Application deadline: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Postdoctoral offers will be made on February 22, 2022.
View brochure for program details:
Rehabilitation psychology postdoctoral fellowship training program
Alexandra (Sasha) Jouk, Ph.D., Assistant Training Director for the Rehabilitation Psychology Fellowship Training Program
The rehabilitation psychology postdoctoral fellowship program is specialty-accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.* The next site visit for the fellowship program will be in 2029.
Application deadline: Friday, December 10, 2021
Postdoctoral offers will be made on February 22, 2022.
View brochure for program details:
Clinical neuropsychology postdoctoral fellowship program
Lisa Kinoshita, Ph.D., Assistant Training Director for the Clinical Neuropsychology Fellowship Program
The clinical neuropsychology postdoctoral fellowship program is specialty-accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.* The next site visit for the fellowship program will be in 2029.
Application Deadline: Friday, November 12, 2021.
View brochure for program details:
*APA Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
Questions related to the program's accredited status should be directed to:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979 / Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: https://accreditation.apa.org/