Psychology training program
VA Palo Alto offers psychology residents and postdoctoral fellows a wide range of psychology training experiences within a supportive, training-focused environment.
Psychology training leadership and supervisors
Jeanette Hsu Ph.D., ABPP
Director of Internship Training
VA Palo Alto health care
Phone:
Email: Jeanette.Hsu@va.gov
Jessica Lohnberg Ph.D., ABPP
Director of Postdoctoral Training
VA Palo Alto health care
Phone:
Email: Jessica.Lohnberg@va.gov
William Faustman Ph.D.
Postdoctoral Coordinator
VA Palo Alto health care
Phone:
Email: William.Faustman@va.gov
Alexandra (Sasha) Jouk Ph.D., ABPP
Assistant Training Director, Rehabilitation Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program
VA Palo Alto health care
Phone:
Email: Alexandra.Jouk@va.gov
Lisa Kinoshita Ph.D.
Assistant Training Director, Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program
VA Palo Alto health care
Phone:
Email: Lisa.Kinoshita@va.gov
Psychology internship training program
Jeanette Hsu, Ph.D., Director of Internship Training
The Psychology internship training program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.* See contact information below. The next site visit for the internship program will be in 2035. The internship program at VA Palo Alto is also a member of the Academy of Psychological Clinical Science.
Applications are due by November 1, 2026.
Interview notifications will be emailed by December 11, 2026. Virtual interviews will be offered from mid-December 2026 through January 22, 2027. The updated 2027-2028 training program brochure will be available by September 15, 2026.
APPIC internship match numbers
General internship: 114711
Geriatric Neuropsychology: 114712
Geropsychology: 114713
Behavioral Medicine: 114714
Clinical Neuropsychology: 114715
Internship training – Behavioral Medicine Track
Psychology residents who match to the behavioral medicine track will spend half of their time in the Behavioral Medicine Program for the full year. The other half of the time will be spent on 2 external rotations (6 months each; see brochure below for other rotation options).
Within the behavioral medicine rotation, residents are involved in 3 main activities:
- Behavioral medicine seminar series
- Behavioral medicine outpatient clinic
- Multidisciplinary medical specialty clinics (focus clinics)
Download the brochure for additional details about the Behavioral Medicine Track.
Psychology postdoctoral fellowship training programs
Jessica Lohnberg, Ph.D., ABPP, Director of Postdoctoral Training
VA Palo Alto health care has 3 separately APA-accredited psychology postdoctoral fellowship programs:
- Clinical psychology postdoctoral fellowship program (7 different focus areas):
Behavioral medicine
Clinical geropsychology
Couples and family systems
Palliative care
Post-traumatic stress disorder
Psychosocial rehabilitation
Trauma and substance use treatment
- Rehabilitation psychology postdoctoral fellowship program (2-year specialty accredited program)
- Clinical neuropsychology postdoctoral fellowship program (2-year specialty accredited program)
Clinical psychology postdoctoral fellowship program
William Faustman, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Coordinator
The Clinical psychology postdoctoral fellowship program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.* See contact information below. The next site visit for the clinical psychology postdoctoral program will be in 2031.
Applications are due by Monday, December 15, 2025.
Rehabilitation psychology postdoctoral fellowship training program
Alexandra (Sasha) Jouk, Ph.D., ABPP, Assistant Training Director for the Rehabilitation Psychology Fellowship Training Program
The rehabilitation psychology postdoctoral fellowship program is specialty-accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.* The next site visit for the fellowship program will be in 2029.
Applications are due by Monday, December 14, 2026.
Clinical neuropsychology postdoctoral fellowship program
Lisa Kinoshita, Ph.D., Assistant Training Director for the Clinical Neuropsychology Fellowship Program
The clinical neuropsychology postdoctoral fellowship program is specialty-accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.* The next site visit for the fellowship program will be in 2029.
Applications are due by Sunday, November 9, 2025.
*APA Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
Questions related to the accredited status of any of these programs should be directed to:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979 / Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: https://accreditation.apa.org/