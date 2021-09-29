 Skip to Content
Volunteer or donate

VA Palo Alto Health Care System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.

Become a volunteer

Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the health care system and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform a number of services, and a volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our many assignments.

To become a volunteer, call or visit our Voluntary Service Office:

VA Palo Alto Health Care System
Voluntary Service Office
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Building 100, F1-110
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
Phone: 650-858-3903
Email: V21PALVoluntaryService@va.gov

Watch the video: VA Voluntary Service

Volunteer application forms

Download and complete the following forms:

Make sure you submit the completed volunteer checklist, fingerprinting form, volunteer consent form, and VA form 10-7055 to us in one packet.

VA form 10-7055: application for Voluntary Service

Volunteer checklist, fingerprinting form & consent form (PDF)

Make a donation

Donations provide for the increasing needs of the Veterans we serve. All donations are tax-deductible.

Types of donations

Monetary:

  • Temporary lodging for eligible Veterans, service members, and family members
  • Refreshments for patient activities
  • Patient activities
  • National games

Make an online donation now

Non-monetary items:

  • Hygiene items
  • Paperback books
  • New clothing, socks and underwear
