Volunteer or donate
VA Palo Alto Health Care System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Become a volunteer
Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the health care system and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform a number of services, and a volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our many assignments.
To become a volunteer, call or visit our Voluntary Service Office:
VA Palo Alto Health Care System
Voluntary Service Office
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Building 100, F1-110
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT
Phone: 650-858-3903
Email: V21PALVoluntaryService@va.gov
Watch the video: VA Voluntary Service
Volunteer application forms
Download and complete the following forms:
Make sure you submit the completed volunteer checklist, fingerprinting form, volunteer consent form, and VA form 10-7055 to us in one packet.
Make a donation
Donations provide for the increasing needs of the Veterans we serve. All donations are tax-deductible.
Types of donations
Monetary:
- Temporary lodging for eligible Veterans, service members, and family members
- Refreshments for patient activities
- Patient activities
- National games
Non-monetary items:
- Hygiene items
- Paperback books
- New clothing, socks and underwear